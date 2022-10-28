Arsenal's Pablo Mari tweets from hospital bed, reacts to being stabbed in Italy

The Arsenal man on-loan at Italian club Monza, was stabbed by a mad man alongside six people at shopping center.

Arsenal's Pablo Mari has reacted to being stabbed during a supermarket attack on Thursday, with the 29-year-old Spanish centre-back stating that he felt "lucky" to escape life-threatening injuries.

The Gunners' player on loan at Serie A club Monza, was walking around in a supermarket in Milan with his wife and son on Thursday, when he was attacked and stabbed in the back.

Apart from Mari, five other persons were attacked, resulting in the death of one employee, one other injured, and three injured customers.

Italy's Carabinieri police revealed that the murdered victim was a 47-year-old supermarket employee.

Following a successful surgery at Milan's Niguarda hospital performed surgery to reconstruct two injured muscles in his back, the Monza loanee took to his social media to update the public on his health status.

"After the hard moment we experienced yesterday, both my family and I want to communicate that fortunately, we are all fine despite the circumstances," Mari wrote on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

"We want to thank all the messages of support and affection that we are receiving.

"In addition, we want to send our condolences and all our strength to the family and friends of the deceased person, and we sincerely wish that all injured people recover as soon as possible."

Following the success of his surgery, Monza revealed that Marí will remain in the hospital for two or three days before starting his rehabilitation process.

"This type of muscle injury usually requires two months of rest before one can resume physical activities," the club said in an official statement on Friday.

Mari moved to Arsenal in January 2020 from Brazilian side Flamengo, featuring in 19 games for them before heading to Udinese on a first loan spell and then newly promoted Monza in August, for another one.

