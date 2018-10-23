Iwobi gets Iheanacho and Ndidi's Leicester City jerseys after Monday night clash at the Emirates

news

After putting up a Man of the Match performance for Arsenal in their 3-1 win over Leicester City on Monday night, Alex Iwobi got to exchange shirts with his compatriots Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

The three Nigerian players started the game at the Emirates on Monday with Iwobi and Ndidi playing the whole 90 minutes while Iheanacho was taken off in the 61st minute.

All friendships were put aside as the trio battled on the pitch as Arsenal beat Leicester City 3-1.

At the end of hostilities, Iwobi got the shirts of his friends which he showed off on his Instagram Stories after the game.

“My Bros,” he wrote alongside the photo of the two shirts.

The Monday night Premier League clash is the first game for the three Nigerian players who were all together in Super Eagles camp during the last international break.