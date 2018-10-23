Pulse.ng logo
Iwobi gets Iheanacho, Ndidi Leicester City jerseys after Arsenal’s win

Iwobi gets Iheanacho and Ndidi's Leicester City jerseys after Monday night clash at the Emirates

All friendships were put aside as the trio battled on the pitch as Arsenal beat Leicester City 3-1.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Nampalys Mendy play Iwobi gets Iheanacho, Ndidi Leicester City jerseys after Arsenal’s win (Graham Chadwick/Daily Mail)

After putting up a Man of the Match performance for Arsenal in their 3-1 win over Leicester City on Monday night, Alex Iwobi got to exchange shirts with his compatriots Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

The three Nigerian players started the game at the Emirates on Monday with Iwobi and Ndidi playing the whole 90 minutes while Iheanacho was taken off in the 61st minute.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Mesut Ozil play Nigerian players, Iwobi, Iheanacho and Ndidi were in action as Arsenal beat Leicester City 3-1 on Monday (Graham Chadwick/Daily Mail)

 

All friendships were put aside as the trio battled on the pitch as Arsenal beat Leicester City 3-1.

At the end of hostilities, Iwobi got the shirts of his friends which he showed off on his Instagram Stories after the game.

My Bros,” he wrote alongside the photo of the two shirts.

Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi play Iwobi shared a photo of the Leicester City jerseys he got from Iheanacho and Ndidi (Instagram/Alex Iwobi)

 

The Monday night Premier League clash is the first game for the three Nigerian players who were all together in Super Eagles camp during the last international break.

During the international break,  Iwobi and Ndidi played for the Super Eagles in their doubleheader over Libya in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations while Iheanacho was on the bench all through both games

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

