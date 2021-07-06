Arsenal's Guendouzi joins Marseille on loan

Masreille signed the 22-year-old Frenchman on a one-year deal with an option to buy.

Guendouzi made his Ligue 1 debut for Lorient in 2016 before joining Arsenal two years later.

He made 82 appearances for the Gunners, scoring one goal and came off the bench in the 2019 Europa League final against Chelsea.

Guendouzi scored twice in 24 appearances for Bundelsiga side Hertha Berlin last season.

He was called up by France coach Didier Deschamps as cover for Paul Pogba for two Euro 2020 qualifiers but was an unused substitute.

Guendouzi's arrival comes three days after Marseille signed Argentina defender Leonardo Balerdi on a permanent basis.

Balerdi, who joined on loan from Borussia Dortmund last summer, has signed a five-year deal.