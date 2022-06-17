TRANSFERS

Osimhen ₦43b move from Napoli to Arsenal rumours are not true

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
The 23-year-old is a target for the Gunners, but he is likely to stay in Italy this summer.

Arsenal are leading the pursuit for the services of Victor Osimhen, and the departure of Alexandre Lacazette could see them intensify their efforts
Arsenal's reported £86m (₦43b) for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen as the Nigerian is likely to stay at Napoli this summer.

According to reports in some Nigerian publications, the Gunners are set to make an African and club-record bid of £86m for the Nigerian international.

However, according to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Osimhen will likely remain with Napoli for at least next season.

When Pulse Sports Nigeria asked the Italian journalist if the reports about Arsenal's bid for Osimhen were true, he said: "No news on Osimhen yet."

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been linked with a move from Napoli to Arsenal
Osimhen is a target for Arsenal, who are looking to sign a quality striker this summer following the departures of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

The Gunners, along with Manchester United and Newcastle, are some of the teams interested in signing the Super Eagles striker.

However, Napoli are not interested in selling their top prize unless they receive a record-breaking offer in the region of £90m.

Osimhen joined the Neapolitans from Lille in 2020 for a club-record fee of £69m, and the 23-year-old still has three years left on his contract.

Victor Osimhen is set to stay at Napoli
Although Osimhen already hinted he would have no problem leaving Napoli, it is highly unlikely he will join Arsenal.

The ex-Lille man has Champions League football to look forward to next season with Napoli. At the same time, Arsenal can only offer him Europa League football after finishing fifth in the Premier League last season.

