Osimhen ₦43b move from Napoli to Arsenal rumours are not true

Arsenal are yet to make a bid for Osimhen

According to reports in some Nigerian publications, the Gunners are set to make an African and club-record bid of £86m for the Nigerian international.

However, according to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, Osimhen will likely remain with Napoli for at least next season.

When Pulse Sports Nigeria asked the Italian journalist if the reports about Arsenal's bid for Osimhen were true, he said: "No news on Osimhen yet."

Osimhen is a target for Arsenal, who are looking to sign a quality striker this summer following the departures of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

The Gunners, along with Manchester United and Newcastle, are some of the teams interested in signing the Super Eagles striker.

Osimhen will likely stay at Napoli because of Champions League football

However, Napoli are not interested in selling their top prize unless they receive a record-breaking offer in the region of £90m.

Osimhen joined the Neapolitans from Lille in 2020 for a club-record fee of £69m, and the 23-year-old still has three years left on his contract.

Although Osimhen already hinted he would have no problem leaving Napoli, it is highly unlikely he will join Arsenal.