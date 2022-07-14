TRANSFERS

Arsenal turn to another Manchester City star after Lisandro Martinez snub

Izuchukwu Akawor
Arsenal seems to have conceded defeat to Manchester United for the signature of top target Lisandro Martinez.

Lisandro Martinez is closer to a move to Manchester United

London club Arsenal has switched attention to Manchester City for Oleksandr Zinchenko after Manchester United moved closer to the Lisandro Martinez deal.

Pulse Sports Nigeria can report that the Gunners are eyeing a swoop for Zinchenko after missing out on United-bound Martinez.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Pulse Live Uganda

Ajax defender Martinez has been a subject of intense transfer speculation and battle between English giants Arsenal and Manchester United.

However, according to the latest reports, Argentine International, Martinez has his sight set on a reunion with his former manager at Ajax, Erik ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag has won the race for Martinez. AFP

The 24-year-old is said to be closer to a move to Old Trafford after Ajax have accepted United's latest offer of £46m for the player.

In a quick reaction to the development, Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have returned to Manchester City for a replacement.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta AFP

According to a report from the reliable David Ornstein of the Athletic, Arsenal is looking to bring Zinchenko to Emirates.

"Arsenal working on a deal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City," he posted on his official social media account.

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of 13 Ukraine players to appear in the video AFP

He added that both clubs are in contact over a potential deal which will see the Ukrainian international become the second City player to join the Gunners.

Arteta and Arsenal have already completed the transfer of Brazilian forward, Gabriel Jesus, who has since opened his account for the club with a brace in pre-season.

Arsenal fans give glory to Gabriel Jesus after 5-3 win against Nurnberg. Pulse Nigeria

Zinchenko arrived from the Russian side FC Ufa in 2016 and has two years left on his contract.

He has enjoyed huge success at City; winning the English top-flight four times, the League Cup, one FA Cup and played in the 2021 Champions League final

