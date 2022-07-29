Arsenal to let Nigeria-eligible goalkeeper leave on loan

According to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano, the 20-year-old will join Crewe on a season-long loan deal. Although the Gunners rate Okonkwo very highly and see him as part of the future, he will likely not play for the first team if he stays.

Arsenal already have Aaron Ramsdale as their first-choice goalkeeper, while they have also signed Matt Turner from New York Revolution. There is also Bernd Leno, although the German is expected to leave the club this summer.

With three established goalkeepers at the club, Okonkwo will have to leave to play regular football. The 20-year-old is yet to make his debut for Arsenal, although he was in their Premier League matchday squad a couple of times. Okonkwo started with Arsenal's U18 before moving up to the U23 team.

He was born in England to Nigerian parents. Okonkwo has made multiple appearances for The Three Lions youth teams, but he is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria through his parents.