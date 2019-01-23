﻿Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi﻿ led his Arsenal teammates as they went paintballing following their win over Premier League rivals Chelsea on Saturday, January 19.

The Gunners were in a slump of form but their convincing 2-0 win over London rivals Chelsea in the Derby kept them still in the race for a Champions League spot.

New Arsenal boss Unai Emery took advantage of the good result to take his players on a bonding exercise of paintballing.

The players ditched their jerseys at the Emirates Stadium to change into Camouflage paramilitary outfits to take part in the exercise.

Stars players such as forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, goalkeeper Bernd Leno captain Laurent Koscielny midfielders Lucas Torreira and Aaron Ramsey participated in the paintballing exercise.

Foto: IKIMAGES/AFP

The pictures which have since circulated through the social media accounts of the London Club show that a total of 50 players participated in the exercise along with some of the coaching staff such as Emery and Steve Bould.

Despite linked with a possible move away from the Emirates Stadium, Mesut Ozil was part of the crew for the exercise along with retiring Veteran goalkeeper Petr Cech, young stars Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock with only injured stars such as Rob Holding, Danny Welbeck and Hector Bellerin missing the exercise.

The Gunners will hope to maintain their winning streak when they take on rivals Manchester United in a FA Cup encounter scheduled for Friday, January 25.