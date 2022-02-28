Arsenal reveal record loss of over £100m

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal have announced record financial losses

Arsenal have announced record financial losses Creator: Ben STANSALL
Arsenal have announced record financial losses Creator: Ben STANSALL

Arsenal on Monday announced record losses of £107.3 million ($143 million) for the financial year ending May 31, 2021.

Recommended articles

After losses of less than £50 million in the previous year, the Premier League club hit their highest ever post-tax losses in their latest financial statement.

Around £85 million of that downturn was blamed on the coronavirus pandemic as Arsenal played just two games in front of a crowd at the Emirates Stadium during the 2020-21 season.

"The results for the financial year have been materially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the majority of matches for the 2020/21 season to be played behind closed doors," an Arsenal statement said.

"For matches played behind closed doors there was a complete loss of ticket (and other matchday) revenue.

"Despite playing 31 home matches (23 Premier League, including four fixtures deferred consequent to the 2019/20 season suspension, six UEFA Europa League and two domestic cup ties) only two of these games were played with any fans present. 

"As a result, matchday revenue fell by some £75 million to £3.8 million."

Arsenal's first-team squad agreed to a voluntary pay-cut of 12.5 per cent during the pandemic, offsetting the club's outlay of wages which came in at £244 million

The financial figures were released just hours after Arsenal announced an increase in ticket prices for the 2022-23 season.

A first stadium-wide increase in eight years will see supporters pay an extra four per cent to watch Mikel Arteta's side next year.

"We recognise that no one welcomes price increases, and this decision has not been taken lightly," the statement said.

"Ultimately in the face of continued rising costs, we need to continue to drive growth in all our revenue streams, including matchday, as part of our aim to return our finances to a break-even position in the medium-term."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

More from category

  • Ousmane Dembele blasting in his goal against Bilbao Creator: Pau BARRENA

    Barcelona president Laporta softens stance on Dembele

  • Head of Russia's Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov has said the IOC's call for a sports ban would be unfair Creator: Dimitar DILKOFF

    IOC calls for Russia sports ban, FIFA throws team out of World Cup

  • FIFA has a decision to make over Russia's World Cup participation with one month to go until the draw for the finals Creator: OZAN KOSE

    Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Recommended articles

Russia's Daniil Medvedev dethrones Novak Djokovic to become new World Number 1

Russia's Daniil Medvedev dethrones Novak Djokovic to become new World Number 1

Barcelona president Laporta softens stance on Dembele

Barcelona president Laporta softens stance on Dembele

IOC calls for Russia sports ban, FIFA throws team out of World Cup

IOC calls for Russia sports ban, FIFA throws team out of World Cup

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

OFFICIAL: FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia from all competitions

OFFICIAL: FIFA and UEFA suspend Russia from all competitions

Arsenal reveal record loss of over £100m

Arsenal reveal record loss of over £100m

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
OPINION

Eto’o is wrong: Okocha does not deserve to be in the same sentence as Ronaldinho

Eto'o: Okocha v Ronaldinho