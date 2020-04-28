Arsenal on Monday, April 27 became the first Premier League clubs to resume training after the coronavirus lockdown in England.

With the lockdown lifted, Arsenal players resumed training under strict guidelines which included driving to the training centre alone and training alone on one pitch each at the club's Colney base.

Pablo Marí (ISO Images LTD)c DailyMail

The players spent 47 days away from the HQ due to the coronavirus pandemic which also led to the suspension of the Premier League.

Arsenal were one of the first Premier League clubs to be hit with coronavirus as coach Mikel Arteta tested positive on March 12, 2020.

The players were seen driving in Arsenal’s Colney base after they spent 47 days at home during the lockdown.

The BBC had a helicopter fly over the Arsenal training base and saw players training separately and practising social distancing.

Social distancing was observed as Arsenal resume training (BBC News)c BBC

Five players at a time were allowed to train on the ten-pitch complex, meaning each man had plenty of space.

Balls, cones and training gear were seen scattered on the pristine turf while one player set about performing running drills.

Emilio Martinez, David Luiz, Alexandre Lacazette, Hector Bellerin, Pablo Mari were some of the players that were pictured driving in to the training ground.

West Ham also had their players return to training on Monday with similar measures to that of Arsenal.

Chelsea and Tottenham are also considering similar moves as the Premier League is currently looking for a June return.

There are plans to continue the league with games to be played behind closed doors.