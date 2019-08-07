Everton have been in search of a midfielder/winger with several unsuccessful bids for Crystal Palace star Wilfred Zaha.

According to Sky Sports, the Premier League side have turned their focus on Iwobi although their £30m bid is way below Arsenal's valuation of the player.

According to the reports, Everton are expected to return with a better offer and it is believed that any sum above £40m will convince Arsenal to let go of the 24-year-old player.

Pulse Sports have been told by sources close to Iwobi that he would love to leave Arsenal where he has felt under appreciated.

Wolves were also said to be interested although they have not placed any bid for the player.