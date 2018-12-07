Pulse.ng logo
Arsenal players Ozil, Aubameyang caught smoking in party

Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette and a host of other Arsenal players seen in new footage inhaling nitrous oxide at a wild private party

Although nitrous oxide is a legal high, it has dangerous side-effects and certainly not expected of high-level athletes like the players.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi and Sead Kolasinac play Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette and a host of other Arsenal players seen in new footage inhaling nitrous oxide at a wild private party (The Sun)

A video clip of Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and other Arsenal players smoking hippy at a wild party in August has emerged.

The Arsenal players including Matteo Guendouzi and Sead Kolasinac are seen in the clip released by Sun using balloons to inhale nitrous oxide at a party in London, just a few days before the start of the season in August.

The players had a private party with about 70 girls at the exclusive Tape Club in London’s West End where they racked up a bill up to £30,000 (N14m)

Although nitrous oxide is a legal high, it has dangerous side-effects and certainly not expected of high-level athletes like the players.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and defender Shkodran Mustafi were also at the party but are not seen in the video smoking.

'High' players

Matteo Guendouzi play Ozil and Guendouz appears to be semi-conscious from the high (The Sun)
 

In the video, Ozil appears to offer a balloon to Mkhitaryan who declines to take it.

Ozil also appears to fall semi-conscious after inhaling from the ballon whole while Guendouz also appears to be mellow.

All of the players expect Kolasinac were all involved in Arsenal’s first two games of the season which they lost 0-2 and 2-3 to Manchester City and Chelsea respectively.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery sets new European record play Arsenal manager, a renowned disciplinarian is expected to give the players a stern warning

 

Arsenal have not commented on the issue although manager Unai Emery, a renowned disciplinarian is expected to give the players a stern warning.

This is the latest hippy crack controversy that has hit English football. The likes of Raheem Sterling, Saido Berahino and Jack Grealish having been filmed smoking the substance in the past.

NB: £1=N468

