Contrary to reports, Arsenal are not in for Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi who has been in top form for Leicester City so far this season.

Several reports had it that Arsenal new coach Mikel Arteta was looking at Ndidi as his first signing while the club was willing to put in a player-plus-cash bid for the Nigerian midfielder.

Granit Xhaka was the player Arsenal were said were ready to offer plus cash for Ndidi.

Granit Xhaka is reportedly close to joining Hertha Berlin AFP

Recent developments have however revealed that that bid is not happening as Xhaka has agreed to terms with Hertha Berlin.

According to his agent, the midfielder is ready to leave Arsenal this January and has already informed his the club of his decision.

The midfielder seems to be fed up with life at Arsenal especially following the controversy that led to him being stripped of the captaincy.

Xhaka had reacted angrily to being substituted off during Arsenal club's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace in October.

Ndidi has been a key figure in Leicester City’s fine run in the Premier League so far with his fantastic performance in defensive midfield.

It is very unlikely that Leicester City would let go of their man in the middle of the season with their ambition for a top-four finish.

Leicester City are also through to the semifinal of the Carabao Cup where they will meet Aston Villa.