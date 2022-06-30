TRANSFERS: Leaked video reveals Arsenal’s new number 9, Gabriel Jesus fully kitted at the Emirates Stadium

And although the deal is still pending paperwork and official confirmation from both clubs, it is pretty much an open secret.

A video circulating the internet captures Gabriel Jesus walking down the sideline at the Emirates Stadium in the full Arsenal home jersey for the 2022/23 season.

Arsenal’s new number 9

If there was any doubt about what jersey number Gabriel Jesus would wear at Arsenal, they have been cleared by this video.

The recording shows a figure that is almost certainly identifiable as Gabriel Jesus wearing the Arsenal jersey with the number 9 on his back.

AFP

The number was recently vacated by French striker Alexandre Lacazette who left for Lyon following the expiration of his contract in North London.

A new dawn in North London

‘G.Jesus’ as his name was written on the jersey can be seen in the video walking down the touchline with cameras following him.

Twitter

Fans online are speculating that they were recording Jesus’ official unveiling video which might be the case.