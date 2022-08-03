Arsenal, Arteta lose key player to Premier League new comers

Between 2018 and 2021, Leno served as Arsenal's starting goalkeeper, but the coming of English goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, from Sheffield United last summer, meant he went down the pecking order.

During his time at the Gunners, he featured in 101 games for the club.

Leno excited about his move

“It feels amazing to finally be here. I can’t wait to join the team, to train and play with the team," Leno said of his move.

“I’m relieved that everything is done. I’m just happy to be here. It took a little bit of time but in the end we made it, and that’s the most important thing.”

Fulham co-owner Tony Khan added: “Bernd Leno is the goalkeeper whom we have pursued steadfastly throughout this transfer window, and we’re very excited that we’ve reached a transfer agreement and he’s now fully committed to Fulham!

“He has played at the highest level, and he’ll bring this experience and his leadership to our team. He’ll be a great addition to Marco’s squad, who are all excited for the season ahead! Come on Fulham!”

Seeking greener pastures

Leno appeared in the Premier League four times over the 2021/22 season in addition to four appearances in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, as compared to 49 games in all competitions in the preceding season.

Leno's deal is said to be worth £3 million, plus an additional £1 million depending on Premier League appearances. A further £2 million will be paid based on a player's continued participation in the Premier League for one season.

Should Fulham remain in the Premier League for another season, a second season, an additional £2 million will be added.