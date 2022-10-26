'I haven't heard anything from Nigeria'- Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun on his Super Eagles future

Joba Ogunwale
The Arsenal youngster is eligible to play for the three-time African champions, but other countries are battling for his services.

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun says he is yet to be contacted by the NFF
Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun has not shut down the chance to represent Nigeria at the international level, but he is yet to speak with the Nigeria Football Federation.

Balogun's international future is currently a subject of debate following his impressive start to the season in the French top flight.

The 21-year-old, who is on loan at Reims from Arsenal, is one of the best players in the Ligue 1 with seven goals and two assists in 12 games.

With the youngster in such great form, his international future has been a subject of discussion all season. Balogun is eligible to represent three countries, England, the United States of America, and Nigeria.

The youngster was born in the States but currently represents England at the Youth level. However, Balogun has not ruled out the option of representing Nigeria- his parent's country.

The former Middlesbrough striker insists he has a soft spot for the three-time African champions and is not ruling anything out.

"I haven't heard anything from Nigeria, but I'm open to anything because Nigeria is very close to my heart," Balogun told BBC Sport Africa.

"My family's from there. I always have love for Nigeria."

However, while he is open to anything, Balogun insists he will not take the decision alone, and the NFF also has to make a move. The youngster says he will need to discuss with his team before deciding on the country he wants to represent.

"That's a conversation that I need to have with people around me, my agent, and obviously my family," added Balogun.

"But if I was asked about the opportunity to play for Nigeria, then I can have that conversation. But first, I need to be asked," Balogun added.

Should Balogun decide to represent Nigeria, he will be the latest star to dump England at the youth level for the three-time African champions.

