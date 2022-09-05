Arsenal legend Thierry Henry questions why ex-Super Eagles star Taribo West is always on his back

Henry and Taribo had great battles during their playing careers. The two footballers clashed during their time in the French Ligue 1, with Taribo playing for Auxerre when Henry was at Monaco.

Taribo West- No nonsense man

Guy Marcel Roux was Auxerre's manager when Taribo was at the club, and he always asked the Nigerian international to keep an eye on Henry whenever they faced Monaco.

The two Frenchman recently got together, and Henry could not help but ask Roux why his Nigerian defender was always man-marking him.

"Why did you always put Taribo West on my back, You are not nice (laughs)," Henry asked Roux on Bfmtv.

Roux, however, revealed told Henry that he was not the only striker to receive rough treatment from Taribo.

The former RC Lens manager revealed he always instructed the former Super Eagles star to target the biggest and best striker on the opposition team.

"He was always designated to play on the biggest players of the opposing team," Roux said.

"Raï m' once said that if he hadn't been a great professional, he would have had a sore throat every game night because I had him scored by Taribo West," he added.

Henry says Taribo is the toughest player he ever faced

It is not the first time that Henry would speak highly of Taribo. The former Barcelona striker once said the Super Eagles star was the toughest defender he ever faced in his career.

At his peak, Taribo was one of the best defenders in the World. He won the French Ligue 1 and French Cup two times with Auxerre. Taribo also won the UEFA Cup, now the Europa League, with Inter Milan.