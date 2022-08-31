Arsenal fans want the club to sign Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi as Thomas Partey's backup

Ndidi is currently on the books of Leicester, with his contract not expiring until 2024. However, he has previously been linked with a move away from the club, with Arsenal and Manchester United among the clubs interested.

Although the Gunners have not been linked with a move for the Nigerian this summer, the club's fans have urged the board to sign the 25-year-old to provide competition for Partey.

The Ghanaian joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 but has been hampered by injuries since arriving. The 29-year-old is injured, and Arsenal is looking to sign a midfielder as cover.

The Gunners have been linked with a couple of midfielders, but the fans want Ndidi to come in as Partey's cover. The club's fans took to social media to express their wish to sign the Super Eagles midfielder.

Arsenal will, however, face a difficult challenge in signing the Nigerian. Ndidi has always maintained he is not looking to leave Leicester, while his fee could also be a stumbling block.