Arsenal fans want the club to sign Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi as Thomas Partey's backup

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian is currently at the King Power Stadium, but the Gunners fans want him at the Emirates.

Arsenal fans want Ndidi to replace Partey
Arsenal fans want Ndidi to replace Partey

Arsenal fans have urged the club to sign Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi as a competition and backup for Ghana's midfielder Thomas Partey.

Recommended articles

Ndidi is currently on the books of Leicester, with his contract not expiring until 2024. However, he has previously been linked with a move away from the club, with Arsenal and Manchester United among the clubs interested.

Although the Gunners have not been linked with a move for the Nigerian this summer, the club's fans have urged the board to sign the 25-year-old to provide competition for Partey.

The Ghanaian joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 but has been hampered by injuries since arriving. The 29-year-old is injured, and Arsenal is looking to sign a midfielder as cover.

The Gunners have been linked with a couple of midfielders, but the fans want Ndidi to come in as Partey's cover. The club's fans took to social media to express their wish to sign the Super Eagles midfielder.

Arsenal will, however, face a difficult challenge in signing the Nigerian. Ndidi has always maintained he is not looking to leave Leicester, while his fee could also be a stumbling block.

The Nigerian is currently valued at an estimated €60m, and Leicester will not let him leave for less than that amount. Although Arsenal have spent heavily in the transfer market this summer, they are unlikely to pay €60m for the Super Eagles star.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Arsenal fans want the club to sign Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi as Thomas Partey's backup

Arsenal fans want the club to sign Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi as Thomas Partey's backup

“He chose to expose me lately - Wesley Fofana throws jabs at Brendan Rodgers after sealing £75m move to Chelsea

“He chose to expose me lately” - Wesley Fofana throws jabs at Brendan Rodgers after sealing £75m move to Chelsea

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Chelsea deal in doubt as thieves break Aubameyang's jaw

Chelsea deal in doubt as thieves break Aubameyang's jaw

Why £75m Fofana left struggling Leicester City for London's best Chelsea

Why £75m Fofana left struggling Leicester City for London's best Chelsea

Iwobi's Everton in talks to sign Super Eagles teammate Samuel Chuwkueze

Iwobi's Everton in talks to sign Super Eagles teammate Samuel Chuwkueze

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba continue to feud amid blackmail allegations

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Ahmed Musa played his third game for Fatih Karagumruk.
SUPER EAGLES

Ahmed Musa's Karagumruk registers first win as ex-Liverpool star shines

TRANSFERS

Super Eagles forward Josh Maja agrees 50% wage cut to remain in France