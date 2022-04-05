Thomas Partey goes off injured in poor Arsenal performance against Crystal Palace

Arsenal fell behind early when Joachim Andersen's incisive free-kick was headed in by Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The hosts were relentless in attack, and in the 23rd minute, they doubled their lead. Nuno Tavares did a horrible job of clearing Andersen's through ball which found Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew , and the striker doubled his side's lead.

Early in the second half, there were shouts when Bukayo Saka fell in the Palace box, but the referee waved away the protests. Emile Smith Rowe soon came close to grabbing a goal for Arsenal, but his effort was too weak to trouble Guaita.

For all their fight, Arsenal once again had themselves to blame when Palace scored their third goal. Martin Odegaard was bemused when the referee blew for a foul in the box after the Norwegian tripped Wilfried Zaha. The Ivorian winger calmly stepped up to put the Eagles three goals ahead.

Arsenal's miserable day got even worse as Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey went down with an injury, making way for Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Besides Arsenal's top-four contention being in doubt, injuries to left-back Kieran Tierney and Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey may slow their pursuit of the Champions League.