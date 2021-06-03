RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal confirm Luiz among four players to leave

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Arsenal's Brazilian defender David Luiz

Arsenal's Brazilian defender David Luiz Creator: Lindsey Parnaby
Arsenal's Brazilian defender David Luiz AFP

Arsenal have confirmed Brazil defender David Luiz will leave the club when his contract expires, while Martin Odegaard, Dani Ceballos and Mat Ryan are also set to depart the Emirates Stadium.

Luiz opted not to accept Arsenal's offer of a new contract as he called an end to his two-year stay in north London.

The former Chelsea centre-back endured some difficult times with the Gunners as he struggled with inconsistent form before missing the end of this season due to injury.

Luiz, 34, helped Mikel Arteta's side win the FA Cup in 2020 and gave an emotional speech to his team-mates before their last game of the Premier League season.

"If, in some moments, I did something bad with you guys, sorry, but it was always my intention to give my best for you guys," Luiz said.

"It was always my intention to help you guys. I think you understood a bit that I am a collective person, so my happiness is to see the others happy. So I try my best."

Australian keeper Ryan made three appearances during his loan spell but will now return to Brighton.

Real Madrid duo Odegaard and Ceballos returning to the La Liga side following the end of their loan spells.

Denmark midfielder Odegaard joined the Gunners in January, while Spanish midfielder Ceballos spent two years with the club.

