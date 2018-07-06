Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Arsenal boss Unai Emery steps up preparation for new season

Unai Emery Arsenal boss steps up preparation for new season [photos]

Arsenal begin their campaign against Manchester City and Emery wants his players in top shape.

  • Published:
Arsenal boss Unai Emery has stepped up preparations for the new 2018/19 football season with training sessions for the players. play The Arsenal stars are feeling the effect of the new coach (Arsenal FC)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has stepped up preparations for the new 2018/19 football season with training sessions for the players.

Emery who replaced Arsene Wenger has infused intensity to Arsenal’s training as the players aim to impress the new manager.

play Arsenal boss implemented his own style of play in the training session (Arsenal)

The Arsenal stars went through a bleep test during the indoor training session as the new manager tries to impose his philosophy and style of play on the players before the start of the season.

Some of his players such as Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil, and others are on a break following their participation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as Emery made use of the players at his disposal.

play The Arsenal star were put through their paces (Arsenal)

 

Arsenal has lined up preseason friendlies against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, July 26, and Chelsea on Saturday, August 4.

Senior players such as Hector BellerinAlexandre Lacazette, Petr Cech, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan who joined in January were available for the session.

Arsenal stats last season

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla boss has recruited new players such as  Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Stephan Lichtsteiner, and Konstantinos Mavropanos and the Arsenal stars know they will have to prove their worth.

play Emery will aim to build the team around Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal FC)

 

The players went through a series of assessment to enhance their strength and flexibility with Aubameyang setting a new record distance in the one-legged triple jump.

The Gunners start their campaign with a game against Premier League Champions Manchester City on Saturday, August 11.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Macron French president urges Nigerians to support France for...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Twitter slaughters Neymar as Brazil lose 1-2 to Belgiumbullet
3 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet

Related Articles

Unai Emery Twitter reacts to Arsenal's new manager
Unai Emery Arsenal boss gets to work on first day
Unai Emery 5 former players linked with Arsenal's new boss
Pulse Opinion Alex Iwobi will be lucky to survive at Arsenal after a poor World Cup campaign
Unai Emery Arsenal new boss first words as manager
Football Arsenal sign experienced Greek defender Papastathopoulos
Alex Iwobi Arsenal star models new jersey as Puma unveil new shirt for The Gunners
Chelsea, Arsenal Iwobi, Moses set to clash in pre-season
Unai Emery Arsenal confirm former Paris Saint-Germain boss as new manager
Manchester City Premier League champions release home kit for next season [photos]

Football

Manuel Obafemi Akanji has stated that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) never invited him to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
World Cup 2018 Akanji says NFF never invited him to play for Nigeria
Harry Kane hopes to lead England into the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990
Football England target World Cup semis after Belgium stun Brazil
Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Maguire, Jamie Vardy
Pulse Exclusive Wilfred Ndidi says he wants England to win 2018 World Cup because of his Leicester City teammates
Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a friendly bet with David Beckham over the England v Sweden World Cup quarter-final which could see the former Swedish international eating fish and chips in an England shirt
Football Ibrahimovic, Beckham make friendly bet on Sweden-England