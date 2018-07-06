news

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has stepped up preparations for the new 2018/19 football season with training sessions for the players.

Emery who replaced Arsene Wenger has infused intensity to Arsenal’s training as the players aim to impress the new manager.

The Arsenal stars went through a bleep test during the indoor training session as the new manager tries to impose his philosophy and style of play on the players before the start of the season.

Some of his players such as Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil, and others are on a break following their participation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup as Emery made use of the players at his disposal.

Arsenal has lined up preseason friendlies against Atletico Madrid on Thursday, July 26, and Chelsea on Saturday, August 4.

Senior players such as Hector Bellerin, Alexandre Lacazette, Petr Cech, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan who joined in January were available for the session.

The former Paris Saint-Germain and Sevilla boss has recruited new players such as Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Stephan Lichtsteiner, and Konstantinos Mavropanos and the Arsenal stars know they will have to prove their worth.

The players went through a series of assessment to enhance their strength and flexibility with Aubameyang setting a new record distance in the one-legged triple jump.