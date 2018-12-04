Arsenal boss Emery explains why he took off Iwobi at halftime against Tottenham

news

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has explained why he took of Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi in the North London Derby against rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace for Arsenal along with Lucas Torreira and Alexandre Lacazatte strike cancelled out Harry Kane and Eric Dier’s goals for Tottenham.

Alex Iwobi

Before the Gunners launched a comeback against their London rivals, Iwobi was in the starting line up in the first half as Arsenal struggled to impress in front of their home supporters.

The 22-year-old was substituted alongside and Henrikh Mkhitaryan as Unai Emery brought on Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey in their place.

In his post-match conference, Emery explained the reason for the changes as he stated that he altered the system as his side was losing.

Emery on Iwobi

According to a report on ESPN Emery said, “Before I started the match I prepared in my mind different situations in the game. And this was one.

Arsenal vs Tottenham

“Why? Because Lacazette has a very big experience scoring against every opposition team. And because Aaron has experience against Tottenham, he has experience in derby matches, he has the experience to help us come back in the 90 minutes against every team.”

It was the second time Iwobi would be substituted in a game at the Emirates Stadium

The Nigerian midfielder who started the season well was hooked off in their last home Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers .

Iwobi is expected to be in contention for action when Arsenal travel to face Manchester United in their next league fixture scheduled for Wednesday, December 5.