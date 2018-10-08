news

Premier League giants Arsenal have announced that they will be switching kit sponsors from July 1, 2019, from Puma to Adidas.

Arsenal in the Premier League

Arsenal have been wearing Puma kits since 2014 after signing a £30m per-year deal with the sportswear company.

With the Puma deal expiring next year, Arsenal have agreed on an improved contract with Adidas.

According to reports from the British media, the deal with Adidas will earn Arsenal about £300m over five years- £60m per year.

The new kit deal ensures that Arsenal will wear the Adidas kit for the first time since 1994.

While Puma have lost a big client in Arsenal, they gain similar club in size, Manchester United in a deal worth £50m a year which will kick off also in 2019.

Premier League kit deals

Arsenal now have the second biggest kit deal in the Premier League with their £60m per-year deal second only to Manchester United who have an existing £75m a year with the same sportswear company.

Chelsea's deal with Nike which they signed in 2017 and will run till 2032 is worth the same £60m as Arsenal.

Tottenham have a deal with Nike too worth £30m which started in 2017 while Liverpool and Warrior have a £25m a year deal.