Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Arsenal announce switch from Puma to Adidas for jerseys

Arsenal Gunners agree Premier League's 2nd biggest kit deal with Adidas

With the Puma deal expiring next year, Arsenal have agreed on an improved contract with Adidas.

  • Published:
Hector Bellerin, Aaron Ramsey and Nacho Monreal play Arsenal announce switch from Puma to Adidas for jerseys (AFP)

Premier League giants Arsenal have announced that they will be switching kit sponsors from July 1, 2019, from Puma to Adidas.

Arsenal in the Premier League

Arsenal have been wearing Puma kits since 2014 after signing a £30m per-year deal with the sportswear company.

With the Puma deal expiring next year, Arsenal have agreed on an improved contract with Adidas.

According to reports from the British media, the deal with Adidas will earn Arsenal about  £300m over five years- £60m per year.

The new kit deal ensures that Arsenal will wear the Adidas kit for the first time since 1994.

Ian Wright play It's a return to adidas for Arsenal who have agreed on a new kit deal for the sportswear giants (Getty Images )

 

While Puma have lost a big client in Arsenal, they gain similar club in size, Manchester United in a deal worth £50m a year which will kick off also in 2019.

Premier League kit deals

Arsenal now have the second biggest kit deal in the Premier League with their £60m per-year deal second only to Manchester United who have an existing £75m a year with the same sportswear company.

Chelsea's deal with Nike which they signed in 2017 and will run till 2032 is worth the same £60m as Arsenal.

Tottenham have a deal with Nike too worth £30m which started in 2017 while Liverpool and Warrior have a  £25m a year deal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Lionel Messi Argentina star says he will never forget World Cup victory...bullet
2 Premier League Hazard, Sterling lead nominees for Player of the Month...bullet
3 Lionel Messi Barcelona star wins Champions League Player of the Week...bullet

Related Articles

New Jersey Alert Arsenal unveil third season kit
New Jersey Alert Arsenal unveil new home kit for next season
Football Emery revels in Arsenal revival
Arsenal Gunners unveil new jersey with Sanchez, Ozil
New Jersey Alert Arsenal unveil new away kit
Arsenal Premier League side negotiating £40m-a-year kit deal with Adidas
Alex Iwobi Arsenal star models new jersey as Puma unveil new shirt for The Gunners
Arsenal Premier League giants unveil 3rd kit
Football Lacazette, Ramsey star as rampant Arsenal make it nine in a row

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal
Ballon d'Or No African player yet as nominees are announced
Real Hazard for Chelsea: Eden Hazard has again stated the lure a move to Real Madrid holds for the Belgian
Football Hazard still keen on 'dream' Real Madrid move
Arsenal forwards Alexandre Lacazette (left) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrate their team's fourth goal against Fulham
Football Three reasons why Arsenal are back on track
Gareth Bale's two goals in Kiev helped Real Madrid claim a record 13th European Cup title
Football Bale, De Bruyne among first Ballon d'Or nominees
X
Advertisement