Arsenal and Manchester United face a battle from another Premier League club for Victor Osimhen's services

According to Tutto Napoli, the Magpies are ready to pay €100m for the services of Osimhen and are prepared to battle other Premier League teams.

Newcastle were linked with a move for Osimhen and Fabian Ruiz in the January transfer window, but nothing materialised from the rumours.

The Magpies are currently the richest club in the world after they were bought by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and wants to compete with the best teams in the world in a few years.

Newcastle already showed their spending power in January after bringing a couple of players, who have helped them move ten points clear of the relegation zone in the Premier League.

But it is just the beginning of their spending as they are ready to pay the top dollar for some of the world's best players this summer.

Osimhen is one of their targets, having established himself as one of the top strikers in the Italian top-flight.

However, the Magpies are not the only Premier League side interested in him, with Arsenal reportedly also interested in signing the Nigerian this summer.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the 23-year-old as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Osimhen has 11 goals in 23 appearances for Napoli this season despite missing two months of action.