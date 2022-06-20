TRANSFERS

Pulse of the Day: Arsenal and Man United fans set to clash heads, Haller, Moriba on the move?

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

A potential clash of heads between Man United and Arsenal fans is the featured story amongst another transfer gist around two African stars Sebastien Haller and Ilaix Moriba on Pulse of the day.

L-R: Sebastien Haller, Ilaix Moriba and Lisandro Martinez.
L-R: Sebastien Haller, Ilaix Moriba and Lisandro Martinez.

It's Gunners against Red Devils in the coming days as Arsenal and Manchester United are set for a transfer collision course.

Recommended articles

According to reports coming from the Netherlands, both Premier League clubs will battle it out for an Ajax star defender.

Lisandro Martinez is the beautiful bride According to reliable Netherland-based de Telegraaf journalist, Mike Verweij.

While Arsenal have stolen a march with an initial offer which was rejected, Manchester United are said to be preparing an offer for the Ajax player of the season for the 2021-22 campaign.

At Pulse of the day, the potential fight between fans of the two clubs is the obvious catch here as they battle for the 5ft 9' Argentine centre-back.

Unlike Manchester United, who has frustrated fans of the club with little or no activity in the market, Arsenal has already sealed the signing of Fabio Vieira and could add Gabriel Jesus as well.

empty AFP

Now, other stories in the transfer market, Ajax are really in the news these days;

  • LVG ruins Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United plan

Firstly, after trying to talk Erik Ten Hag out of a move to the Premier League at former club Manchester United, the Netherlands boss LVG seems to have had his way with youngster Jurrien Timber.

Jurrien Timber during a recent outing with the Netherlands.
Jurrien Timber during a recent outing with the Netherlands. Pulse Nigeria

The move to rejoin his former manager ETH aka Cryptoball, at Old Trafford appears to have collapsed after his national team boss (LVG) threatened to leave out the 20-year-old from his World Cup team.

Louis van Gaal had a playing career which included spells with AZ Alkmaar and Sparta Rotterdam
Louis van Gaal had a playing career which included spells with AZ Alkmaar and Sparta Rotterdam AFP

Timber looks set to stay in Ajax as he wants to be at the 2022 global football fiesta in Qatar.

  • Sebastien Haller and Ilaix Moriba - both African stars are on the move.

Ivory Coast's main man Haller could be returning to the Bundesliga to join Borussia Dortmund, who have already made a £28m bid for the giant striker.

Haller spent two years in the Bundesliga playing for Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, where he scored 33 goals in 77 appearances.

Sebastien Haller scored just 14 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions in two seasons for West Ham
Sebastien Haller scored just 14 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions in two seasons for West Ham AFP

The 27-year-old giant striker, who has scored 47 goals in 66 matches for Ajax in the league, seems open to the move as he looks to become the latest African to play for the Yellow and Blacks.

For Guinea's talented midfielder, Moriba, it seems the Dutch club has identified him as a perfect replacement for departed Ryan Gravenberch.

Spanish teenager Ilaix Moriba has joined RB Leipzig from Barcelona on a five-year deal
Spanish teenager Ilaix Moriba has joined RB Leipzig from Barcelona on a five-year deal AFP

Moriba has been linked with a €22m move for the youngster to sign him from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig Barcelona.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • PulseSPORTS30

    Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 11-15 REVEALED

  • empty

    Top 5 most expensive transfers in the top five leagues

  • PulseSPORTS30: Iheanacho leads the countdown, Victor Moses, Umar, Nwakaeme completes 11 to 15

    PulseSPORTS30: Iheanacho leads the countdown, Victor Moses, Umar, Nwakaeme completes 11 to 15

Recommended articles

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 11-15 REVEALED

Pulse Sports launches #PulseSPORTS30: 11-15 REVEALED

PulseSPORTS30: Iheanacho leads the countdown, Victor Moses, Umar, Nwakaeme completes 11 to 15

PulseSPORTS30: Iheanacho leads the countdown, Victor Moses, Umar, Nwakaeme completes 11 to 15

Top 5 most expensive transfers in the top five leagues

Top 5 most expensive transfers in the top five leagues

'I want to forget about today'- Red Bull driver Perez reacts to poor race in Canada

'I want to forget about today'- Red Bull driver Perez reacts to poor race in Canada

Super Eagles star Moses Simon set for big Premier League transfer

Super Eagles star Moses Simon set for big Premier League transfer

Taiwo Awoniyi has unfinished business in England but Nottingham Forest is not the answer

Taiwo Awoniyi has unfinished business in England but Nottingham Forest is not the answer

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for wedding

Ndidi, Iheanacho, Chukwueze, Awaziem, Omeruo, Onazi storm Enugu for Funnybone's wedding
SCOOP

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack [Photos]

Cristiano Ronaldo on vacation, Benzema takes flight, Salah shows off 6-Pack
SPORTS GIST

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]

Vinícius, Pogba shine as Team Roberto Carlos beats Team Ronaldinho 12-10 at 'The Beautiful Game' exhibition match [Photos/Videos]

Meet Super Eagles stars and their wives

Super Eagles stars and their wives