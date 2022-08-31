Reactions as Arsenal stay top of the Premier League with win against Aston Villa

Tosin Abayomi
'5 wins in 5 games' - Arsenal fans reject comparison between Jesus and Haaland after victory against Aston Villa.

Reactions as Arsenal stay top of the Premier League with win against Aston Villa
Reactions as Arsenal stay top of the Premier League with win against Aston Villa

Arsenal recorded a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium in a Premier League fixture played on Wednesday, August 30, 2022.

The Gunners went in front as early as the 30th minute through summer signing Gabriel Jesus: a lead they took to the halftime break.

Aston Villa, struggling under Steven Gerrard, would find an equalizer in the 74th minute when Douglas Luiz was able to bend in a corner kick.

The game was not level for long as Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli put the Gunners back in front from a ball by Bukayo Saka.

That was the last goal of the game as Mikel Arteta's side held on to claim three points.

The victory means that Arsenal have won all five games played to stay top of the Premier League.

The Gunners went in front as early as the 30th minute through summer signing Gabriel Jesus
The Gunners went in front as early as the 30th minute through summer signing Gabriel Jesus Pulse Nigeria

After failing to find the back of the net in his last two games, Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus was back among the goals.

The 24-year-old joined Arsenal from rivals Manchester United and now has three goals in five games.

Jesus scored once on a night where his replacement at Manchester City Erling Haaland scored a hattrick in just 60 minutes.

Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli put the Gunners back in front from a ball by Bukayo Saka.
Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli put the Gunners back in front from a ball by Bukayo Saka. Pulse Nigeria

Haaland now has nine goals in five games and is constantly being compared to Jesus.

Arsenal fans took to social media to rubbish the comparisons between the two players.

According to Arsenal fans, they cannot be compared as Jesus is on top of the league while Haaland's Manchester City are behind.

See reactions to the comparison between Jesus and Haaland below

