The Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League and qualified as winners of their Europa League group, but Mikel Arteta made 10 changes for the clash against Brighton on Wednesday night, November 9, 2022, as the Seagulls came from behind to win 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium.
'Not Arteta's priority' - Reactions as Arsenal dumped out by Brighton
The current Premier League leaders home streak was finally ended on Wednesday night, and here's how fans have reacted.
Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring by finishing off a fine move in the 20th minute to put the hosts ahead before Hein fell over and conceded a penalty all in one motion as former Arsenal man Welbeck levelled from the spot seven minutes later.
Both sides went into the break all-square but two breakaway goals after the interval, firstly through substitute Kaoru Mitoma in the 58th minute and then Tariq Lamptey in the 71st minute, saw Brighton advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
It was Arsenal's first taste of a home defeat in 12 games, with the last on having also coming at the hands of the Seagulls, who have now lost just one of their last five visits.
