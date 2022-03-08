Osimhen cannot solve Napoli's problem - Arrigo Sacchi blames Napoli's underperformance on trophyless history

Napoli lost the chance to go top of the Serie A as Olivier Giroud's lone goal condemned them to their fifth defeat of the season on Sunday.

Osimhen played the full 90 minutes against the Rossoneri but managed only two shots on target and 32 touches of the ball.

Sacchi calls for better service for Osimhen

Sacchi told Sporting Life that Osimhen's pace and technical ability cannot solve all of Napoli's problems, only if his teammates utilise his strengths by making passes to him regularly.

"The solution of Napoli, in the end, has almost always been the pass, short or long, to Osimhen who has a lot of courage, is fast, technically very good, but cannot solve everything alone," Sacchi said.

"The rather disappointing performances of the two external players, Insigne and Politano, influenced the development of Milan’s manoeuvre.

"And Zielinski also did little. It should be added, however, that Milan defended almost perfectly. An excellent screen for the midfielders, so that the defenders could face their opponents with greater tranquility."

Napoli have no history of winning trophies - Sacchi

The former AC Milan manager also noted that Napoli's lack of any major silverware robs them of the winning mentality necessary to close out matches.

Sacchi said: “Little thought about it, but history matters a lot. Napoli are not used to winning, therefore they do not have that culture of success that is necessary to reach the top.”

Napoli are third on the Serie A table with 57 points, one point behind defending champions Inter Milan having played one game more.