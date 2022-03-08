SERIE A

Osimhen cannot solve Napoli's problem - Arrigo Sacchi blames Napoli's underperformance on trophyless history

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Arrigo Sacchi believes Napoli do not have the winning mentality to see a title challenge through

Arrigo Sacchi believes laying passes quick enough to Victor Osimhen can solve Napoli's issues (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
Arrigo Sacchi believes laying passes quick enough to Victor Osimhen can solve Napoli's issues (IMAGO/NurPhoto)

Former Italian national team manager Arrigo Sacchi has absolved Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen of all blame from Napoli's 1-0 loss to AC Milan during the weekend.

Recommended articles

Napoli lost the chance to go top of the Serie A as Olivier Giroud's lone goal condemned them to their fifth defeat of the season on Sunday.

Osimhen played the full 90 minutes against the Rossoneri but managed only two shots on target and 32 touches of the ball.

Sacchi told Sporting Life that Osimhen's pace and technical ability cannot solve all of Napoli's problems, only if his teammates utilise his strengths by making passes to him regularly.

Victor Osimhen has scored 11 goals and made 4 assists this season (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
Victor Osimhen has scored 11 goals and made 4 assists this season (IMAGO/NurPhoto) Pulse Nigeria

"The solution of Napoli, in the end, has almost always been the pass, short or long, to Osimhen who has a lot of courage, is fast, technically very good, but cannot solve everything alone," Sacchi said.

"The rather disappointing performances of the two external players, Insigne and Politano, influenced the development of Milan’s manoeuvre.

"And Zielinski also did little. It should be added, however, that Milan defended almost perfectly. An excellent screen for the midfielders, so that the defenders could face their opponents with greater tranquility."

The former AC Milan manager also noted that Napoli's lack of any major silverware robs them of the winning mentality necessary to close out matches.

Olivier Giroud netted the only goal of the match against Napoli
Olivier Giroud netted the only goal of the match against Napoli Pulse Nigeria

Sacchi said: “Little thought about it, but history matters a lot. Napoli are not used to winning, therefore they do not have that culture of success that is necessary to reach the top.”

Napoli are third on the Serie A table with 57 points, one point behind defending champions Inter Milan having played one game more.

AC Milan top the Serie A with 60 points, also having played one game more than Inter Milan.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Rasheedat Ajibade celebrates International Women's Day

    Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade celebrates International Women's Day

  • Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/NurPhoto)

    England star praises Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen for his strong performance against AC Milan

  • Arrigo Sacchi believes laying passes quick enough to Victor Osimhen can solve Napoli's issues (IMAGO/NurPhoto)

    Osimhen cannot solve Napoli's problem - Arrigo Sacchi blames Napoli's underperformance on trophyless history

Recommended articles

Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade celebrates International Women's Day

Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade celebrates International Women's Day

England star praises Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen for his strong performance against AC Milan

England star praises Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen for his strong performance against AC Milan

Osimhen cannot solve Napoli's problem - Arrigo Sacchi blames Napoli's underperformance on trophyless history

Osimhen cannot solve Napoli's problem - Arrigo Sacchi blames Napoli's underperformance on trophyless history

IWD 2022: Celebrating five Women Legends of the African game

IWD 2022: Celebrating five Women Legends of the African game

Mercy Akide, Precious Dede feature in the greatest players of all-time

Mercy Akide, Precious Dede feature in the greatest players of all-time

Usman, Ngannou would suffer major punishment in a boxing ring with Canelo, Fury

Usman, Ngannou would suffer major punishment in a boxing ring with Canelo, Fury

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi shuts down Davido's 02 arena concert [Photos]

Wilfred Ndidi was in attendance at Davido's concert at the 02 arena

'You sit in your mansions in England and do nothing' - Dzyuba fires back at Mykolenko over Russia-Ukraine Invasion

Artem Dzyuba and Vitaliy Mykolenko are trading words over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war

Video: Thomas Partey shows up to support KiDi and Kuami Eugene at O2 Indigo concert

Video: Thomas Partey shows up to support KiDi and Kuami Eugene at O2 Indigo concert
SUPER EAGLES

'I'm still important'- Ogenyi Onazi claims he was not surprised amidst potential return from Exile

Ogenyi Onazi says he was not surprised to see his name in the provisional Super Eagles list for the World Cup qualifiers against Ghana

Has Asisat Oshoala surpassed Perpetua Nkwocha as Super Falcons and Africa's greatest women's player ever?

Asisat Oshoala (Twitter/Super Eagles)

Adebayo Akinfewa wins Call Of Duty tournament ahead of Ronaldo and Joao Felix

Adebayo Akinfewa wins Call Of Duty Tournament

Super Eagles star Chidera Ejuke could leave CSKA Moscow with the Premier League a likely destination

Chidera Ejuke goes into the AFCON as a fan's favourite
SUPER EAGLES

'That's their own Cup of tea' - Odion Ighalo unfazed by critics following Super Eagles return

Odion Ighalo hits out at critics questioning his Super Eagles call-up for World Cup Qualifier against Ghana