Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma won’t rule out committing to Nigeria despite playing 2 games for the Netherlands

Born in Lagos to a Dutch dad and a Nigerian mum, Danjuma grew up in the Netherlands and has played for their U21s and the senior national team.

Despite playing two games for the Netherlands, the 24-year-old is keeping his options open, especially after now that FIFA has changed the rules on switching nationalities.

A new rule approved by FIFA in September means players can switch nationality if they have played no more than three competitive games before turning 21.

“I’ve heard some bits about Nigeria but I can’t say too much about it though. My mum is Nigerian and my father lived 23 years in Nigeria as well,” the forward told Bournemouth Echo.

He went on to hint that he may consider Nigeria if the Netherlands do not call him up.

“The culture is still within the family, so it’s not disregard for the Nigerian side. It’s a choice I will think about but I need some time, obviously,” he continued.

“I think they are interested but obviously I play for the Dutch national team already, I scored for the national team already, so I’ve made that decision.

“With the choice, I would like to represent Holland as well but then again I’m not being called up at the moment.

“So on the back of that, maybe I need to make some decisions.

“I’ve played for Holland at senior level. One cap in the Nations League and one against Belgium but that wasn’t an official match.

“They have changed the rules so, if you have one cap, you can still change. It isn’t a decision I can make just in a split second. I need to think about it.

“To be fair the club is the most important thing for me at the moment.

“I just want to make sure the club gets back into the Premier League and whatever happens with the national team that’s secondary to me to be honest.”

The Cherries star scored for the Netherlands in a friendly game against Belgium in October 2018 and featured in a UEFA Nations League game against Germany.