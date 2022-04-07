UCL

Bayern Munich unbeaten streak ends courtesy of Danjuma goal

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Arnaut Danjumas 14th goal of the season helped Villarreal win the Champions League first leg against Bayern Munich.

Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma ended Bayern Munich's 22 game unbeaten run away from home
Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma ended Bayern Munich's 22 game unbeaten run away from home

An early goal from Arnaut Danjuma gave Villarreal a stunning UEFA Champions League quarter-final victory over Bayern Munich on Wednesday. Unai Emery found an answer to Bayern's intimidating attack with the Bavarians limited to half chances throughout.

Recommended articles

Bayern threatened early, with Benjamin Pavard the first player to react when Jamal Musiala's shot came off a Villarreal defender, but his effort flew well over the bar.

Villareal soon went ahead when former Bournemouth winger Danjuma was at the end of a beautiful team move that left Manuel Neuer rooted to one spot.

Danjuma celebrates his goal with the home fans
Danjuma celebrates his goal with the home fans Imago

Bayern was a shadow of themselves, and the home side was happy to capitalise on this rare off day. In the 30th minute, Gerard Moreno came close to doubling his side's lead, but excellent defending from Lucas Hernandez kept the scores level.

Villarreal fans went wild when Francis Coquelin scored Villarreal's second goal with an unintentional lob. After VAR ruled the goal offside, celebrations were cut short, and all was level at halftime.

Francis Coquelin celebrating with his teammates before the VAR review
Francis Coquelin celebrating with his teammates before the VAR review Imago

Villarreal continued their impressive play from the first half. Early in the second half, Gerard Moreno sent a powerful effort from quite a distance, but it could not beat the left-hand post.

Moreno tried his luck from a long way out only to be denied by the post
Moreno tried his luck from a long way out only to be denied by the post Imago

Shortly after, Alfonso Pedraza tried his luck from the edge of the box, but his effort sailed narrowly wide.

Alfonso Pedraza could not believe how close his effort came
Alfonso Pedraza could not believe how close his effort came Imago

Having played his part, Danjuma soon made way for Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze to play the final 10 minutes of the match. With the scoreline unchanged, Unai Emery's men put an end to Bayern's 22 away match unbeaten record in the Champions League.

Villareal will now prepare for their match against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on April 9.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma ended Bayern Munich's 22 game unbeaten run away from home

    Bayern Munich unbeaten streak ends courtesy of Danjuma goal

  • Thomas Tuchel shows his frustration in Chelsea's loss to Real Madrid (IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd)

    Thomas Tuchel reveals what Chelsea did wrong in their loss to Real Madrid

  • Benzema was the hero as Real Madrid beat Chelsea 1-3 at Stamford Bridge

    Ronaldo never let him shine': Reactions as Benzema scores hat-trick for Real Madrid in win against Chelsea

Recommended articles

Bayern Munich unbeaten streak ends courtesy of Danjuma goal

Bayern Munich unbeaten streak ends courtesy of Danjuma goal

Thomas Tuchel reveals what Chelsea did wrong in their loss to Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel reveals what Chelsea did wrong in their loss to Real Madrid

Ronaldo never let him shine': Reactions as Benzema scores hat-trick for Real Madrid in win against Chelsea

Ronaldo never let him shine': Reactions as Benzema scores hat-trick for Real Madrid in win against Chelsea

Maxwell Cornet's late winner sends Iwobi's Everton closer to relegation

Maxwell Cornet's late winner sends Iwobi's Everton closer to relegation

Ex-Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen is right about not being a failure

Ex-Super Eagles coach Augustine Eguavoen is right about not being a failure

'Total rejection' - Huesca slams Nwakali for AFCON accusations

'Total rejection' - Huesca slams Nwakali for AFCON accusations

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Kelechi Nwakali's woes continue as Huesca terminate his contract

Kelechi Nwakali
QATAR 2022

Nigerians missing as FIFA names controversial AFCON referee, 7 other Africans for World Cup

Sikazwe

Thomas Partey, Paul Pogba and other famous players observing Ramadan fasting

Thomas Partey: Ghana midfielder converts to Islam
SUPER EAGLES

Augustine Eguavoen: 'I did not support sacking Gernot Rohr'

Augustine Eguavoen took over as the interim manager of the Super Eagles after Gernot Rohr was sacked in December 2021

Why staking on Manchester City v Atletico Madrid is a bad idea

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid
LIGUE 1

RFI nominates Moses Simon for Marc Vivien Foe Award for Best African Player of the Year

Moses Simon Award (IMAGO/PanoramiC)
UCL

'Don't boo me' - Thibaut Courtois 'begs' Chelsea fans ahead Stamford Bridge return

Thibaut Courtois spent four years at Chelsea before leaving for Real Madrid.

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner drops out of top 10 richest sports team owners

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner drops out of top 10 richest sports team owners