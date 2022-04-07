Bayern Munich unbeaten streak ends courtesy of Danjuma goal

Bayern threatened early, with Benjamin Pavard the first player to react when Jamal Musiala's shot came off a Villarreal defender, but his effort flew well over the bar.

Villareal soon went ahead when former Bournemouth winger Danjuma was at the end of a beautiful team move that left Manuel Neuer rooted to one spot.

Bayern was a shadow of themselves, and the home side was happy to capitalise on this rare off day. In the 30th minute, Gerard Moreno came close to doubling his side's lead, but excellent defending from Lucas Hernandez kept the scores level.

Villarreal fans went wild when Francis Coquelin scored Villarreal's second goal with an unintentional lob. After VAR ruled the goal offside, celebrations were cut short, and all was level at halftime.

Villarreal continued their impressive play from the first half. Early in the second half, Gerard Moreno sent a powerful effort from quite a distance, but it could not beat the left-hand post.

Shortly after, Alfonso Pedraza tried his luck from the edge of the box, but his effort sailed narrowly wide.

Having played his part, Danjuma soon made way for Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze to play the final 10 minutes of the match. With the scoreline unchanged, Unai Emery's men put an end to Bayern's 22 away match unbeaten record in the Champions League.