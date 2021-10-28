Aribo's Rangers could only muster a draw against Aberdeen

The second goal did not take long to follow and was secured through a Scott Brown header that resulted from a corner kick. The former Celtic man threw himself at the brilliant cross into the box that helped him secure his second Aberdeen goal since he joined. He even went ahead to taunt their hosts with Alfredo Morelos' celebration that would have annoyed a few Rangers fans in the arena.

Fortunately, the tides started to turn for the hosts only two minutes later when Morelos got his own goal at the 20th minute to hand his team a way back into the game. The equalizing goal that ensured that the points were shared took a long time to come and only after Gerrard's side raised their performances and forced the Dons to commit a foul in the box. The resulting penalty was swiftly converted by the decisive Tavernier.

The result still maintains Rangers perch atop the league rankings but their inconsistent performances don't inspire confidence, especially with the pressure Celtic is mounting, only 2 points behind the leaders now.

The match commemorated former Rangers manager Walter Smith's memory and the Ibrox paid tribute to his memory with a minute silence as observed across the league. The fans would have been disappointed that their team could not pick up the 3 points to mark the occasion.

"Babafemi Busari is a passionate writer whose experience writing across several niches bring unique perspectives to familiar subjects."

