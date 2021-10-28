RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Aribo's Rangers could only muster a draw against Aberdeen

Authors:

Babafemi Busari

The Gers had to fight back from two goals down to earn a draw on Wednesday evening.

Joe Aribo (Instagram/Rangers)
Joe Aribo (Instagram/Rangers)

Rangers had to claw their way back into the match and secured the draw through a James Tavernier spot kick late in the game. A dreary first half performance that saw Aberdeen score two early goals that they fashioned from almost nothing saw Steven Gerrard's side go behind again for the umpteenth time this season. The first goal went in in the 8th minute through a Christian Ramirez header that resulted from some questionable play in Ranger's box.

The second goal did not take long to follow and was secured through a Scott Brown header that resulted from a corner kick. The former Celtic man threw himself at the brilliant cross into the box that helped him secure his second Aberdeen goal since he joined. He even went ahead to taunt their hosts with Alfredo Morelos' celebration that would have annoyed a few Rangers fans in the arena.

Fortunately, the tides started to turn for the hosts only two minutes later when Morelos got his own goal at the 20th minute to hand his team a way back into the game. The equalizing goal that ensured that the points were shared took a long time to come and only after Gerrard's side raised their performances and forced the Dons to commit a foul in the box. The resulting penalty was swiftly converted by the decisive Tavernier.

The result still maintains Rangers perch atop the league rankings but their inconsistent performances don't inspire confidence, especially with the pressure Celtic is mounting, only 2 points behind the leaders now.

The match commemorated former Rangers manager Walter Smith's memory and the Ibrox paid tribute to his memory with a minute silence as observed across the league. The fans would have been disappointed that their team could not pick up the 3 points to mark the occasion.

---

