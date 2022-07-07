Aribo has proven ex-England star wrong with Southampton move, which could be a sign of big things to come

Bowyer did not fancy the move because he felt it showed a lack of ambition on Aribo's part. Although Charlton were in the lower leagues of English football, the one-cap England star believed Aribo could have done better than Rangers.

Bowyer called the Scottish Premiership a retirement home for players at the end of their careers.

"It doesn't make sense on the football side," Bowyer said. "When people from England go and play for Celtic and Rangers, it is at the end of their careers.

Bowyer made this statement shortly after Aribo left for the Scottish Premiership. However, three years later, the former Leeds United could not have been more wrong.

Aribo's success in Scotland shows why Bowyer is wrong

Aribo's profile has shot through the roof since signing for Rangers, even though they are in the Scottish Premiership. The reason for Aribo's rise in profile is down to his performances at the club.

The 25-year-old did not take long to settle down at the club, scoring in just his second game. Aribo was an instant favourite with fans after scoring nine goals and recording eight assists in his first year.

His exploits in his first year earned him the club's young player of the year award, while his beautiful solo goal against Braga was named the goal of the season.

After his impressive debut season, the pressure was on Aribo to at least continue in the same vein in his second year. While some players might have found it hard to cope with the pressure, Aribo was not fazed. Once again, he recorded similar numbers as his first, with eight goals and seven assists.

However, more importantly, Aribo played a key role in helping Rangers end their long wait for a Scottish Premiership title in the 2020/2021 season.

The Gers won their first league title since 2011 in Aribo's second year, finishing as unbeaten champions. At this point, his profile was on the rise, with Premier League clubs taking notice.

Still, he stayed in Scotland for the third year running, which was a wise decision. The just-concluded 2021/2022 season is Aribo's best season yet as he reached new heights.

He scored nine goals and provided ten assists, even though Rangers lost the defence of their Scottish title. However, it was not just the numbers that made Aribo a sensation, it was his general performance.

The Super Eagles star became a complete player, with almost everything revolving around him. His versatility also made him an important asset to the team.

Aribo played a variety of positions, including as a left-wing back, right midfielder, attacking midfielder and striker. Aside from his nine goals and ten assists, the ex-Charlton man also created nine big chances in the Scottish Premiership last season.

He was the best player in the league before his level dropped a little bit following his return after Nigeria crashed out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, he picked up form again at the business end of the season. He was vital to Rangers' successful run to the Europa League final, scoring against Eintracht Frankfurt in the showpiece, although they lost via penalties.

Aribo's consistency was also a delight, making himself available from the game. No player in Europe played more games for both club and country than Aribo in the just-concluded season.

In his first two seasons, he played a combined 91 games for Rangers across all competitions.

But with Aribo's consistency for Rangers, it was only a matter of time before a Premier League move came calling.

Southampton deal could be the stepping stone for Aribo

The 25-year-old is now on the verge of sealing a £10m move to Southampton. The deal, which is close to completion, will see Aribo play in the biggest league in the world, and that will finally silence Bowyer for good.

In fairness, Bowyer took back his words after seeing Aribo's performance for Rangers. Still, the ex-Charlton man had initially suggested that Aribo would find it difficult to move to the Premier League from the Scottish Premiership.

Bowyer had urged Aribo to stay in England to achieve his dream of playing in the Premier League.

"That's because it is very rare you get a move from Rangers to the Premier League, and I don't mean any disrespect by that," Bowyer said.

They might go from Rangers to the Championship, very rarely is it to the Premier League.

"For me, he should stay in England and keep progressing. The move should benefit Joe."

But Aribo's impending deal with Southampton shows that he was right to ignore Bowyer's advice and join Rangers. While his performance played a major role, Rangers' history and performances in the Europa League helped raise Aribo's profile.

These two factors put him in the spotlight, earning him a move to the Premier League.

Although Southampton may not be one of the biggest clubs in England, it could be a stepping stone to a bigger club. The Saints are known for nurturing players that go on to play for bigger clubs.

The likes of Gareth Bale, Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg all played for Southampton before moving to one of the top six clubs.

Aribo could also follow a similar path if he maintains and raises his level. And with Ralph Hasenhuttl at the helm of affairs at St Mary's, Aribo could be the next big thing at Southampton.

The Super Eagles star turns 26 in July, which means he could still get the big move after two years if he performs beyond expectations.

He is moving to an environment where he is expected to thrive, so the sky is the limit for the Nigerian star.