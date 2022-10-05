Argentine star hails Osimhen's importance in Napoli's squad

Osimhen has not played for Napoli after coming off injured in the side's 4-1 win over Liverpool in their Champions League encounter on September 7.

The former Lille man walked off just before half-time with a hamstring injury before it was confirmed he would be out for six weeks.

Will Osimhen regain his place?

With the six weeks now over, Osimhen is set for a return to Napoli's team ahead of the club's Serie A clash against Cremonese this weekend.

However, there have been questions on how Osimhen would fit into the squad. The Neapolitans have not felt Osimhen's absence, with players like Giacomo Raspadori and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stepping up.

Napoli have not lost a game since Osimhen picked up his injury, winning all their games, including the 6-1 win against Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Giovanni Simeone says Osimhen is still important for Napoli

But despite the team's impressive form in Osimhen's absence, Simeone believes the Nigerian international will play an important role when he returns.

Simeone, who has also stepped up in Osimhen's absence, says the team needs Osimhen's quality, even though they are both battling for the same spot.

"Osimhen is a very good player, he's also a good person," Simeone said after Napoli's win against Ajax.

"We know we need him in the team just like me and Raspadori. When he returns, the coach would have to decide who will be the first-choice striker," Simeone added.