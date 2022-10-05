Argentine star hails Osimhen's importance in Napoli's squad

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Super Eagles star has been missing for the Neapolitans since September, but he is still a valuable member of the squad.

Giovanni Simeone has praised Victor Osimhen's quality despite their battle for Napoli's striking position
Giovanni Simeone has praised Victor Osimhen's quality despite their battle for Napoli's striking position

Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone has praised Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen, saying the Nigerian forward is an important player for Napoli.

Recommended articles

Osimhen has not played for Napoli after coming off injured in the side's 4-1 win over Liverpool in their Champions League encounter on September 7.

The former Lille man walked off just before half-time with a hamstring injury before it was confirmed he would be out for six weeks.

With the six weeks now over, Osimhen is set for a return to Napoli's team ahead of the club's Serie A clash against Cremonese this weekend.

However, there have been questions on how Osimhen would fit into the squad. The Neapolitans have not felt Osimhen's absence, with players like Giacomo Raspadori and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stepping up.

Kvaratskhelia and Raspadori have been brilliant for Napoli in Osimhen's absence
Kvaratskhelia and Raspadori have been brilliant for Napoli in Osimhen's absence Pulse Nigeria

Napoli have not lost a game since Osimhen picked up his injury, winning all their games, including the 6-1 win against Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Giovanni Simeone says Osimhen is still important for Napoli

But despite the team's impressive form in Osimhen's absence, Simeone believes the Nigerian international will play an important role when he returns.

Simeone, who has also stepped up in Osimhen's absence, says the team needs Osimhen's quality, even though they are both battling for the same spot.

Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Simeone are in contention for the same number 9 spot at Napoli
Victor Osimhen and Giovanni Simeone are in contention for the same number 9 spot at Napoli Imago

"Osimhen is a very good player, he's also a good person," Simeone said after Napoli's win against Ajax.

"We know we need him in the team just like me and Raspadori. When he returns, the coach would have to decide who will be the first-choice striker," Simeone added.

Osimhen is still expected to play an important role for Napoli despite the team's brilliant performances in his absence. The Nigerian international has scored two goals and provided one assist in five league games this season.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Argentine star hails Osimhen's importance in Napoli's squad

Argentine star hails Osimhen's importance in Napoli's squad

Bet9ja odds & Betting tips for UEFA Europa Conference League games

Bet9ja odds & Betting tips for UEFA Europa Conference League games

Ten Hag confirms McT is why Casemiro is warming the bench at Manchester United

Ten Hag confirms McT is why Casemiro is warming the bench at Manchester United

Is Victor Osimhen on borrowed time at Napoli?

Is Victor Osimhen on borrowed time at Napoli?

Bet9ja odds & Betting tips for UEFA Europa League games today

Bet9ja odds & Betting tips for UEFA Europa League games today

Trending

Simone Inzaghi bemoans Inter's defeat to Roma

"We're paying for every slight error" - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup
SUPER EAGLES

Sunday Oliseh teams up with Arsene Wenger in Qatar for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

Another ex-Chelsea star tearfully announces retirement from football at 34