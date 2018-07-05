Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Argentina's Pella horrified by thoughts of Brazil winning World Cup

Football Argentina's Pella horrified by thoughts of Brazil winning World Cup

Argentinian tennis player Guido Pella could only say "no, no, no" to the prospect of Brazil winning the football World Cup but fears he will be dead before Argentina win a major trophy again.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Argentina's Guido Pella hits a return on his way to defeating Croatian third seed Marin Cilic play

Argentina's Guido Pella hits a return on his way to defeating Croatian third seed Marin Cilic

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Argentinian tennis player Guido Pella could only say "no, no, no" to the prospect of Brazil winning the football World Cup but fears he will be dead before Argentina win a major trophy again.

World number 82 Pella, who shocked Wimbledon on Thursday by downing Croatian third seed Marin Cilic, is horrified by the prospect of Brazil winning yet another World Cup.

"I love soccer, but after Argentina lost against France, I didn't watch any more games because it was sad," he said.

"No, no, no. No Brazil. If Brazil win the World Cup, I will be sad. I don't want. Sorry. Because you already have five World Cups. We have only two. To have one more it's impossible."

Argentina's World Cup wins were in 1978 and 1986, and they last won the Copa America for South American teams in 1993.

Pella added: "I will be dead before Argentina maybe get one more. I just want to see Argentina win something because I'm 28, and I think the last time Argentina won something was in '93. So I was too young. So I don't remember anything."

Cilic suffered a shock second round exit as last year's runner-up blew a two-set lead in his 3-6, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 loss to Pella.

In the third round of a major for the first time, Pella faces a clash with Mackenzie McDonald of the United States on Saturday for a place in last 16.

Brazil, meanwhile, play Belgium on Friday for the right to face either Uruguay or France in the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Mohamed Salah Forward becomes Liverpool’s highest paid player in historybullet
3 Mikel Obi Nigerian striker Emenike advises Super Eagles captain to...bullet

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
England coach Gareth Southgate wants his team to make the most of a golden World Cup opportunity
Football England must cash in on favourable World Cup hand says Southgate
Neymar looks sharper with each match
Football Brazil and France target World Cup semi-finals
Dejan Lovren has benefited from the appointment of Zlatko Dalic as Croatia coach
Football Croatia's Lovren relieved to put 'rollercoaster' behind him at World Cup