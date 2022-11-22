WHAT'S BUZZIN

'GOAT don turn Asun' - Reactions as Lionel Messi's 'sloppy' Argentina shocked by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Fans have reacted on social media after Argentina recorded the first upset in the FIFA 2022 World Cup and also ripped betting tickets to shreds in the process.

Social media reactions as Saudi Arabia come back to defeat Argentina in World Cup opener
Social media reactions as Saudi Arabia come back to defeat Argentina in World Cup opener

Argentina faced Saudi Arabia in their opening group C match at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday morning, November 22, 2022.

Recommended articles

The Albaceleste were in high spirits in the opening minutes and were soon ahead after Juventus midfielder Leandro Paredes was fouled in the box in the 8th minute.

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi stepped up and slotted home the resulting penalty to give his side the 1-0 lead two minutes later.

The hosts thought they had doubled their advantage in the 29th minute after Lautaro Martinez found the back of the net.

Lionel Messi scored Argentina's first goal of the 2022 World Cup
Lionel Messi scored Argentina's first goal of the 2022 World Cup Twitter

However, his effort was correctly ruled out for offside courtesy of VAR.

The Inter Milan striker thought he had scored again in the 35th minute, only for Martinez to see his effort chalked off once more.

The Argentines saw a total of three goals ruled out for offside in the first 45 minutes as both sides went into the break with Messi's goal the difference at half time.

However, it was quite a different start in the second half as Saudi Arabia roared back into the game two minutes after the restart after Saleh Al-Shehri levelled home from close range.

Shortly after the Saudis assumed a shock lead after Salem Al-Dawsari's brilliant strike in the 53rd minute.

Salem Al-Dawsari gave Saudi Arabia a shock 2-1 lead against Argentina
Salem Al-Dawsari gave Saudi Arabia a shock 2-1 lead against Argentina Twitter

Argentina fought back to find the leveler but the Saudi defense was brilliant in keeping the South Americans at bay.

In the end, the Saudi's held on for a huge 2-1 comeback win at the Lusail stadium after causing the first upset in the FIFA 2022 World Cup Qatar.

Following the shocking result, here's how fans have reacted on social media:

David Ben David Ben David is a reporter and versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Saudi Arabia defeat Argentina 2-1

    Qatar 2022: Lionel Messi and Argentina embarrassed by Saudi Arabia in World Cup upset

  • Qatar 2022 Matchday LIVE

    Messi, Eriksen in action as Argentina, Denmark start World Cup campaign

  • Spain vs Costa Rica World Cup preview

    Spain vs Costa Rica: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

Recommended articles

Messi, Eriksen in action as Argentina, Denmark start World Cup campaign

Messi, Eriksen in action as Argentina, Denmark start World Cup campaign

Qatar 2022: Lionel Messi and Argentina embarrassed by Saudi Arabia in World Cup upset

Qatar 2022: Lionel Messi and Argentina embarrassed by Saudi Arabia in World Cup upset

'GOAT don turn Asun' - Reactions as Lionel Messi's 'sloppy' Argentina shocked by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

'GOAT don turn Asun' - Reactions as Lionel Messi's 'sloppy' Argentina shocked by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

Spain vs Costa Rica: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

Spain vs Costa Rica: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

Check out Lionel Messi's iconic Adidas World Cup boots which costs over N250,000

Check out Lionel Messi's iconic Adidas World Cup boots which costs over N250,000

Qatar 2022: Betting tips & odds on Spain vs Costa Rica

Qatar 2022: Betting tips & odds on Spain vs Costa Rica

Pulse of The Day: Saka, Rashford return in style, Santa Mendy and the Middle East getting cooked

Pulse of The Day: Saka, Rashford return in style, Santa Mendy and the Middle East getting cooked

Qatar 2022: Betting tips & odds on Mexico vs Poland

Qatar 2022: Betting tips & odds on Mexico vs Poland

Reactions as Frenkie de Jong hits Cheikhou Kouyate's private part

Reactions as Frenkie de Jong hits Cheikhou Kouyate's private part

Trending

Climbing up the table: Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Liverpool legend Gerrard lands new job following Aston Villa sack

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

FIFA Uncovered

20 things learned from Netflix's FIFA Uncovered documentary

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award
SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen beats Gavi, Camavinga to win 2022 Globe Soccer award