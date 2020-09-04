Having kicked off his Napoli career with an eight-minute hat-trick in a friendly game, Victor Osimhen has gotten prayers for more goals from an Archbishop of Naples.

Osimhen got the prayers from Crescenzio Sepe when the Archbishop of Naples visited the Napoli squad at their pre-season camp at Castel di Sangro.

While praying for the Napoli squad as they rounded up their pre-season camp at Castel di Sangro, the Archbishop of Naples had a special mention for Napoli’s new big-money signing.

“You scored three goals in seven minutes, next time you have to score five goals in five minutes,” the Bishop prayed according to tvdellosport.

There are high expectations on Osimhen who cost Napoli €71m from Ligue 1 side Lille.

He didn’t do his hype any bad when he netted three goals for Napoli in a friendly game on Friday, August 28, 2020.

He also got on the scoresheet in another friendly game against Teramo a week later.