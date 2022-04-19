Chelsea center-back Antonio Rudiger is one of Manchester United’s defensive targets when the transfer window opens in June.
Antonio Rudiger to decide on Chelsea future before the end of the month
The Chelsea center-back has been touted as a replacement for Harry Maguire, pending the arrival of new coach Erik Ten Hag, but will now make a decision on his future before the end of April
The 29-year-old German’s contract at Stamford Bridge runs out at the end of the season.
According to reports, United are believed to have already held preliminary discussions about a possible deal for Rudiger at Old Trafford.
The Blues defender has been touted as a potential replacement for United center-back Harry Maguire, pending the arrival of new coach Erik Ten Hag from Ajax at the end of the season.
The 29-year-old Englishman future at Old trafford remains a subject of controversy, as his credentials as the Red devils captain continue to be questioned following his performances for the club.
However, latest reports in Manchester have claimed that Rudiger is likely to reject United’s advances as he wishes to sign for a club who are certain to qualify for the Champions League next season.
United currently sit three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham having played the same number of games but have a significantly worse goal difference.
According to TalkChelsea journalist Simon Johnson, Antonio Rudiger will decide on his future by the end of the month.
Johnson also reports that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel would also be key to Rudiger's final decision.
The latest report will no doubt come as a big blow to Manchester United who are in desperate need of a top central defender, with the team having conceded 44 goals in the Premier League already this season.
