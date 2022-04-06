TRANSFERS

Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona now 'Unlikely'

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Acclaimed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano believes Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is unlikely to make a switch to the Camp Nou this summer

Barcelona unlikely to pursue the signing of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger
Barcelona unlikely to pursue the signing of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Italian transfer journaist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Barcelona will not go all out for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger this summer.

Recommended articles

The 29-year-old German has been linked with Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid earlier this year.

Antonio Rudiger joined Chelsea from Roma in July 2017
Antonio Rudiger joined Chelsea from Roma in July 2017 AFP

However, Fabrizio Romano's claim comes after he confirmed that the Blaugrana are close to extending the contract of young defender Ronald Araujo via his official Twitter page.

Rudiger is out of contract with the Blues by the end of this summer and his future at the Bridge remains very much in doubt.

He's also been consistent for The Blues since Thomas Tuchel took charge in 2021, becoming one of the best center-backs in the Premier League.

Antonio Rudiger
Antonio Rudiger AFP

The 29-year-old has played 192 matches across all competitions for Chelsea since joining the club in 2017. In that time, Rudiger has won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Barcelona also have an agrement in place for Chelsea center-back Andreas Christensen who looks set for a switch to the Camp Nou next season

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Barcelona unlikely to pursue the signing of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

    Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona now 'Unlikely'

  • Chelsea striker Timo Werner scores against Real Madrid

    Tuchel's Chelsea could hurt Real Madrid as no other English team ever has

  • Sunday Oliseh

    Sunday Oliseh has his issues but he deserves a second chance to lead the Super Eagles

Recommended articles

[VIDEO]: Watch 15 year old Top seed congratulate his opponent with a HOT slap

[VIDEO]: Watch 15 year old Top seed congratulate his opponent with a HOT slap

Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona now 'Unlikely'

Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona now 'Unlikely'

Tuchel's Chelsea could hurt Real Madrid as no other English team ever has

Tuchel's Chelsea could hurt Real Madrid as no other English team ever has

Sunday Oliseh has his issues but he deserves a second chance to lead the Super Eagles

Sunday Oliseh has his issues but he deserves a second chance to lead the Super Eagles

NFF pledges to support Super Falcons as team jets out to Canada for friendly

NFF pledges to support Super Falcons as team jets out to Canada for friendly

'He was lucky to always be accompanied by extraordinary players' - Simeone makes Guardiola submission

'He was lucky to always be accompanied by extraordinary players' - Simeone makes Guardiola submission

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Kelechi Nwakali's woes continue as Huesca terminate his contract

Kelechi Nwakali
QATAR 2022

Nigerians missing as FIFA names controversial AFCON referee, 7 other Africans for World Cup

Sikazwe

Thomas Partey, Paul Pogba and other famous players observing Ramadan fasting

Thomas Partey: Ghana midfielder converts to Islam

Why staking on Manchester City v Atletico Madrid is a bad idea

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid
LIGUE 1

RFI nominates Moses Simon for Marc Vivien Foe Award for Best African Player of the Year

Moses Simon Award (IMAGO/PanoramiC)
UCL

'Don't boo me' - Thibaut Courtois 'begs' Chelsea fans ahead Stamford Bridge return

Thibaut Courtois spent four years at Chelsea before leaving for Real Madrid.

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner drops out of top 10 richest sports team owners

Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner drops out of top 10 richest sports team owners
UCL

Decisive Kevin De Bruyne goal gives Man City narrow first-leg lead over Atletico Madrid

Kevin de Bruyne with the decisive moment of the game.