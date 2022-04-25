TRANSFERS

Antonio Rudiger reaches 'verbal agreement' with Real Madrid

David Ben
Real Madrid have reportedly agreed with the Chelsea center-back to secure a move on a free transfer this summer, following confirmation of his exit from the Blues at the end of the season

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer

Real Madrid have reportedly reached a 'verbal agreement' to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea.

Antonio Rudiger has agreed to join La Liga giants Real Madrid this suummer
Antonio Rudiger has agreed to join La Liga giants Real Madrid this suummer

The 29-year-old German's contract expires at Stamford Bridge in June with the defender rejecting numerous offers to remain with the London giants.

It is understood that Rudiger turned down Chelsea's £230,000-per-week offer - which would have no doubt, made him the highest paid defender in the Blues history.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

It is also believed the German international priced himself out of remaining with the Londoners by demanding a hefty signing-on fee plus a huge agent fee.

However, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel revealed the pair did indeed, have a "private talk" where it was decided his future would be away from the club.

According to acclaimed Italian transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 29-year-old defender only has now agreed terms with Spanish giants Real Madrid, having to only now put pen to paper to complete the deal.

Revealing this through a tweet that read: “Real Madrid have reached verbal agreement with Antonio Rudiger.

“Contract not signed yet - but Real Madrid are now closing on Rudiger deal on a free: here we go soon!

“It’s gonna be a long-term deal. Final details to be discussed soon, before signing the contract.”

Antonio Rudiger joined Chelsea form AS Roma in 2017

Rudiger joined Chelsea from Roma in 2017 and has racked up over 190 appearances for the Blues, lifting five trophies including last season's Champions League.

However, with his contract expiring, and the current situation Chelsea face with sanctions having been banned from handing out any new deals, the German defender has decided his future lies elsewhere.

David Ben

