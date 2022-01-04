Conte hopes for Lukaku face-off in Stamford Bridge return

Conte and Lukaku teamed up just last season to deliver Inter Milan's first Serie A title in 10 years to the Giuseppe Meazza. The duo is now on opposing London sides but recent rancour between the striker and his employers could postpone the reunion between the Belgian and the Italian.

Conte hopes to face Lukaku in the EFL Cup semifinal

Lukaku was left out of Chelsea's squad for the weekend game against Liverpool but Conte hopes that all is now sorted and the 28-year-old will be able to feature for the Blues on Wednesday.

The Tottenham manager said in his pre-match briefing: "I think that it's always a good thing to play against a team where all the players are available. For all the people who watch the game, I think it's good to see the best players on the pitch.

"[But] honestly, I'd like not to speak about Romelu because Romelu now is at another team. I think it would disrespectful to speak about him and also about Chelsea."

Conte looking forward to the Chelsea reunion

Conte revealed that he is relishing a return to Stamford Bridge where he clinched a Premier League winners' medal and an FA Cup triumph in his first coming to England.

"It will be great to come back to Stamford Bridge. It's the first time after I left Chelsea. What I can say is I spent two amazing seasons, I created a lot of friendships in the club. We did a really important, good job. I also enjoyed the work there," Conte said.

"I have to tell thanks to Chelsea because they gave me the possibility to work in England. It will be good and emotional to come back to Stamford Bridge.

Nothing to prove - Conte

However, the 52-year-old tactician stated that he has nothing to prove as he leads an improving Spurs side to their second consecutive outing in the last four of the EFL Cup.

"But now I am the manager of Tottenham and I want to give this club 100 percent. I think in my position, I mustn't prove anything to anyone.

"I am a manager with experience and I have continued to do an important job in other teams," the Tottenham manager concluded.