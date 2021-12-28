Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has stated that he is working to capitalise on Harry Kane's return to form by orchestrating a striking partnership with two other forwards. The Italian tactician has identified Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura as the perfect components to pair up with the England captain in a front three.
Conte to build fearsome front three with resurgent Kane
Kane has scored just three goals this season but he is showing signs of recovering from an early-season dip in form
Resurgent Kane banging in the goals again
Kane has been back amongst the goals recently, scoring in back-to-back fixtures against Liverpool and Crystal Palace after finding the net just once all season before these games. Son and Moura were also on target as Tottenham crushed Palace on Boxing Day by a 3-0 scoreline.
Conte is now looking to capitalise on his attackers rediscovering their form as well as reviving the lost chemistry between Kane and Son who linked up to devastating effect last season.
Ahead of Tuesday's showdown with Southampton, Conte said: "It is very important to continue to improve in this league with these three players and try to exploit the very best of their characteristics," Conte explained.
"We know very well that upfront we are very good and for this reason, we need to try to exploit this situation where you are an important player."
Conte sets his sight on Kane, Son, Moura
The former Inter Milan manager is in no doubt about who to build his striking force around as he reiterated his satisfaction at having Kane in the team.
"For sure, up front, we have three important strikers - Son, Harry, and Lucas. I know that in every game we created chances and to have Harry is a good thing for me, and therefore for my team," Conte concluded.
Tottenham would close the gap with Arsenal to three points if they pick up a victory against Southampton on Tuesday, extending their unbeaten run in the league to seven matches since Conte took over. The London club also has two games in hand over the Gunners and could move into the Top 4 if maximum points are secured from their outstanding games.