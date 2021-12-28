Conte to build fearsome front three with resurgent Kane

Resurgent Kane banging in the goals again

Kane has been back amongst the goals recently, scoring in back-to-back fixtures against Liverpool and Crystal Palace after finding the net just once all season before these games. Son and Moura were also on target as Tottenham crushed Palace on Boxing Day by a 3-0 scoreline.

Conte is now looking to capitalise on his attackers rediscovering their form as well as reviving the lost chemistry between Kane and Son who linked up to devastating effect last season.

Ahead of Tuesday's showdown with Southampton, Conte said: "It is very important to continue to improve in this league with these three players and try to exploit the very best of their characteristics," Conte explained.

"We know very well that upfront we are very good and for this reason, we need to try to exploit this situation where you are an important player."

Conte sets his sight on Kane, Son, Moura

The former Inter Milan manager is in no doubt about who to build his striking force around as he reiterated his satisfaction at having Kane in the team.

"For sure, up front, we have three important strikers - Son, Harry, and Lucas. I know that in every game we created chances and to have Harry is a good thing for me, and therefore for my team," Conte concluded.