Facing Salah could help Kane regain scoring touch - Conte

Damola Ogungbe

Harry Kane pipped Mohamed Salah to the 2020/21 Premier League Golden Boot by just one goal after finishing with 23 goals ahead of the Egyptian's 22 goals

Antonio Conte hopes that Harry Kane would be challenged to start scoring by facing Mohamed Salah
Antonio Conte hopes that Harry Kane would be challenged to start scoring by facing Mohamed Salah

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has weighed in on what could solve the unusual goal drought that Harry Kane has endured this season. The Italian tactician hopes that facing a strong team like Liverpool could jolt the prolific striker back to life in the Premier League.

Kane has scored only a solitary league goal during the 2021/22 season so far, a far cry from last season's Golden Boot award winner with 23 goals. A summer of upheaval for the England captain including a run to the final of the Euros and a protracted but ultimately unsuccessful push to join Manchester City has been suspected as the reason for a dip in form.

Harry Kane has scored 8 times for England since the start of the season
Harry Kane has scored 8 times for England since the start of the season

However, Conte hopes that the prolific striker can find his scoring touch back, whilst confirming that Kane ranks as one of the best strikers he has ever worked with.

"It's very strange, no? It's very strange. If you compare what he did in the past, this is very strange. But also in the past, in my experience, before as a player and then as a coach, it happens," said Conte.

"I played with important strikers who, for a long period, didn't score. But my judgement about them didn't change. I wanted to have them in my team also if they don't score. Because if you have Harry Kane in your team, you feel stronger, for sure.”

The former Inter Milan gaffer stated ahead of Sunday's game against Liverpool that he hopes the game brings excitement, stressing that he loves to have Kane in his team always even if he is not scoring.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored 22 goals in 23 games so far this season
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has scored 22 goals in 23 games so far this season

Conte continued: "These important games bring excitement to the players. We know very well the difficulty that we can face to play against Liverpool in this moment but at the same time the players will be excited to play against a strong team.

"Harry is a world-class striker. Every day that I train him I understand very well that he's a world-class striker. He's one of the best I've had the pleasure to train. He's amazing.

"I like to have him in my team. For sure Jurgen likes to have Mo Salah. But I like to have Harry in my team. He's an important player for us and my expectation was very high and to play an important game against Liverpool.”

Tottenham Hotspur will be playing their first match in two weeks after their team was ravaged by an outbreak of coronavirus. Liverpool meanwhile are flying and just one point behind league leaders Manchester City.

Damola Ogungbe

