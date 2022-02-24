'Maybe I'm not so good, I need to talk to the club' - Spurs manager Antonio Conte admits he is failing at the club

Spurs suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Burnley at Turf Moor to lose more grounds in the race for top four.

Conte's side failed to build their impressive win over champions Manchester City at the weekend after Ben Mee netted a second half header to hand Spurs a fourth defeat in their last five matches.

The latest defeat has left the former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager broken, with the Italian admitting that the club must assess him.

"I need to talk to the club," Conte said, according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano.

"Tottenham have to make an assessment about the club, about me. We need to find the best solution. I can't accept to keep losing. I'm sorry".

"Here coaches change, but players are always the same but results don't change."

He added that he isn't used to losing and things must change.

