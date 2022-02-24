Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has called on the club to make a decision about him and the club after another defeat.
'Maybe I'm not so good, I need to talk to the club' - Spurs manager Antonio Conte admits he is failing at the club
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is not happy after another defeat in the Premier League
Spurs suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Burnley at Turf Moor to lose more grounds in the race for top four.
Conte's side failed to build their impressive win over champions Manchester City at the weekend after Ben Mee netted a second half header to hand Spurs a fourth defeat in their last five matches.
The latest defeat has left the former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager broken, with the Italian admitting that the club must assess him.
"I need to talk to the club," Conte said, according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano.
"Tottenham have to make an assessment about the club, about me. We need to find the best solution. I can't accept to keep losing. I'm sorry".
"Here coaches change, but players are always the same but results don't change."
He added that he isn't used to losing and things must change.
"Maybe I'm not so good. Tottenham called me to change things - but I'm too honest. We are doing everything to change situation but it's not enough. Four defeats out of five is not good enough. This doesn't happen to me."
More from category
-
Anthony Elanga becomes Manchester United's fifth-youngest Champions League goalscorer
-
Klopp suffers fake 'memory loss', downplays title chase with Manchester City after 6-0 thrashing of Leeds United
-
Interesting stats from the 1-1 draw between Atletico Madrid and Manchester United