'Maybe I'm not so good, I need to talk to the club' - Spurs manager Antonio Conte admits he is failing at the club

Izuchukwu Akawor
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is not happy after another defeat in the Premier League

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has called on the club to make a decision about him and the club after another defeat.

Spurs suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Burnley at Turf Moor to lose more grounds in the race for top four.

Mee heads home the winner against Spurs.
Mee heads home the winner against Spurs. Pulse Nigeria

Conte's side failed to build their impressive win over champions Manchester City at the weekend after Ben Mee netted a second half header to hand Spurs a fourth defeat in their last five matches.

The latest defeat has left the former Inter Milan and Chelsea manager broken, with the Italian admitting that the club must assess him.

"I need to talk to the club," Conte said, according to the reliable Fabrizio Romano.

A night to forget for Harry Kane and Spurs.
A night to forget for Harry Kane and Spurs. Pulse Nigeria

"Tottenham have to make an assessment about the club, about me. We need to find the best solution. I can't accept to keep losing. I'm sorry".

"Here coaches change, but players are always the same but results don't change."

He added that he isn't used to losing and things must change.

"Maybe I'm not so good. Tottenham called me to change things - but I'm too honest. We are doing everything to change situation but it's not enough. Four defeats out of five is not good enough. This doesn't happen to me."

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

