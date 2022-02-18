PREMIER LEAGUE

Conte envies 'world best' Guardiola for always signing with super-rich owners

Damola Ogungbe
Pep Guardiola has overseen hugely successful spells at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City

Antonio Conte and Pep Guardiola are the most successful managers in the Premier League currently
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has talked up the support that Pep Guardiola gets from the owners of the clubs the Spanish manager has worked with.

Conte, who hailed Guardiola as the 'best coach in the world', stated that the Manchester City manager has delivered success because he has always been backed by the clubs he worked with.

Ahead of this weekend's clash between Manchester City and Tottenham, Conte told BeIN Sport that Guardiola has shown his class by replicating his success in different teams.

Antonio Conte (left) goes head to head with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola this weekend
"I think that we are talking about the best coach in the world because he shows it in many teams, many different situations, that it is good to build something important," Conte said.

"If the club supports him because when you stay in Barcelona and Bayern Munich and then Manchester City, these clubs wanted to invest in him and he repaid this trust."

The Tottenham manager also stated that Guardiola's teams are very distinguishable because of the amount of work the Spanish tactician has put in to bring his idea of football to life.

Guardiola has won every title on offer for Manchester City except the UEFA Champions League
Conte explained: "I repeat when you see a team of Pep Guardiola you can see an idea of football and you understand that there is a lot of work into the team and this work is his idea and for this reason it’s for me in this moment is the best coach in the world."

Conte and Guardiola meet in the Premier League on Saturday in contrasting form with the London side on a three-match losing streak in the league while Manchester City are on a 15-match unbeaten run.

Conte recently complained about his Tottenham side getting weakened during the January transfer window, stating that the club might have to wait longer to achieve success.

Damola Ogungbe

