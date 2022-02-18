Conte envies 'world best' Guardiola for always signing with super-rich owners

Conte, who hailed Guardiola as the 'best coach in the world', stated that the Manchester City manager has delivered success because he has always been backed by the clubs he worked with.

Barcelona, Bayern, Manchester City all supported Guardiola - Conte

Ahead of this weekend's clash between Manchester City and Tottenham, Conte told BeIN Sport that Guardiola has shown his class by replicating his success in different teams.

AFP

"I think that we are talking about the best coach in the world because he shows it in many teams, many different situations, that it is good to build something important," Conte said.

"If the club supports him because when you stay in Barcelona and Bayern Munich and then Manchester City, these clubs wanted to invest in him and he repaid this trust."

Guardiola's teams are always distinct - Conte

The Tottenham manager also stated that Guardiola's teams are very distinguishable because of the amount of work the Spanish tactician has put in to bring his idea of football to life.

AFP

Conte explained: "I repeat when you see a team of Pep Guardiola you can see an idea of football and you understand that there is a lot of work into the team and this work is his idea and for this reason it’s for me in this moment is the best coach in the world."

Conte and Guardiola meet in the Premier League on Saturday in contrasting form with the London side on a three-match losing streak in the league while Manchester City are on a 15-match unbeaten run.