'You cannot buy success': Conte makes shocking U-turn despite splashing £30m on January recruits

Raul Jimenez and Leandro Dendoncker's goals put the game to bed as early as the 18th minute as Bruno Lage's side controlled the game from start to finish at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Conte: Tottenham do not have the winning mentality to 'kill' yet

According to The Athletic, Conte stated in his post-match interview that it takes time to transfer the winning mentality into each player.

"The problem is that you cannot buy the winning mentality. Winning mentality in my opinion means when you play I am ready to kill you and to live," the Italian manager explained.

AFP

"You transfer it day by day and it is not sure that day by day, because there are players that are more open and they understand the process quickly, other players need more time to understand this."

Be realistic - Conte tells Tottenham fans

The former Inter Milan manager urged the Tottenham fans to be realistic in their expectations, stating that the London club was far from the level it was when they played the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.

Conte said: “Compare the past and compare the season when this team reached the final of the Champions League, a lot of things have changed.

AFP

"Now in this moment we have to be realistic and we have to be together. Also with our fans. Our fans have to understand that maybe you need to have patience to wait to rebuild again the situation they were used to in the past.

Tottenham Hotspur have now lost three consecutive league games for the second time this season, the first time being in November 2021 under Nuno Espirito Santo.