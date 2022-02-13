'You cannot buy success': Conte makes shocking U-turn despite splashing £30m on January recruits

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Antonio Conte demands patience after Tottenham Hotspur lose 2-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers

Antonio Conte watched on as Tottenham Hotspur capitulated against Wolverhampton Wanderers (IMAGO/Sportimage)
Antonio Conte watched on as Tottenham Hotspur capitulated against Wolverhampton Wanderers (IMAGO/Sportimage)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has called for patience from fans after the Lilywhites suffered a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon.

Recommended articles

Raul Jimenez and Leandro Dendoncker's goals put the game to bed as early as the 18th minute as Bruno Lage's side controlled the game from start to finish at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to The Athletic, Conte stated in his post-match interview that it takes time to transfer the winning mentality into each player.

"The problem is that you cannot buy the winning mentality. Winning mentality in my opinion means when you play I am ready to kill you and to live," the Italian manager explained.

Dejan Kulusevski (second right) and Rodrigo Bentancur (second left) joined Tottenham from Juventus in deals totaling £30m
Dejan Kulusevski (second right) and Rodrigo Bentancur (second left) joined Tottenham from Juventus in deals totaling £30m AFP

"You transfer it day by day and it is not sure that day by day, because there are players that are more open and they understand the process quickly, other players need more time to understand this."

The former Inter Milan manager urged the Tottenham fans to be realistic in their expectations, stating that the London club was far from the level it was when they played the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.

Conte said: “Compare the past and compare the season when this team reached the final of the Champions League, a lot of things have changed.

Tottenham Hotspur fans cheer their team before the UEFA Champions League final football match against Liverpool in Madrid in June 2019
Tottenham Hotspur fans cheer their team before the UEFA Champions League final football match against Liverpool in Madrid in June 2019 AFP

"Now in this moment we have to be realistic and we have to be together. Also with our fans. Our fans have to understand that maybe you need to have patience to wait to rebuild again the situation they were used to in the past.

Tottenham Hotspur have now lost three consecutive league games for the second time this season, the first time being in November 2021 under Nuno Espirito Santo.

The London side are eighth on the Premier League log now, five points behind fourth-placed West Ham United but with three games in hand over the Hammers.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

Trending

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Gabaski had a better tournament than Edouard Mendy

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Mendy was the best goalkeeper at the AFCON

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

Abdou Diallo (IMAGO/Sebastian Frej)

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers