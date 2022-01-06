Conte blames Tottenham's EFL Cup loss on Mourinho and Espirito Santo

Tottenham Hotspur lost the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final by a 2-0 scoreline courtesy of a Kai Havertz goal and a Ben Davies own goal. Beyond the goals, Tottenham's defensive frailties were greatly exposed with both goals coming from calamitous mistakes from the Spurs' defense.

The difference between Tottenham and rivals is clear - Conte

Conte noted in his post-match press conference that his side's performance on the night showed the difference between his team and other top teams over the years.

"After this game and this game confirmed what I thought about the difference between the teams. But we need to have patience. We need to have patience because there is a lot, a lot of jobs to do in many aspects," Conte said.

Conte asks for time in rebuilding Tottenham

The former Inter Milan manager noted that it would take time to rebuild Tottenham Hotspur due to how much the London side had dropped in quality.

Conte explained: “I think honestly that in this moment and the last years the level of Tottenham has dropped, it has dropped a lot. Now you have to rebuild.

"To rebuild you need to have patience and to have patience you need to have time. We have to know the situation.

"We’re working a lot to try to fight also in the league and stay [up there], but at the moment we’re in the middle. Our situation is this. We’re in the middle, not up and not down, we're in the middle.”