Conte blames Tottenham's EFL Cup loss on Mourinho and Espirito Santo

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Conte believes that the level at Tottenham Hotspur had dropped considerably over the years

Antonio Conte believes the standard at Tottenham dropped over the years
Antonio Conte believes the standard at Tottenham dropped over the years

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has aimed digs at Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo for the club's recent decline. The Italian manager believes that Tottenham lost to Chelsea on Wednesday night due to the decline in the club's performances over the past few years.

Recommended articles

Tottenham Hotspur lost the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final by a 2-0 scoreline courtesy of a Kai Havertz goal and a Ben Davies own goal. Beyond the goals, Tottenham's defensive frailties were greatly exposed with both goals coming from calamitous mistakes from the Spurs' defense.

Conte noted in his post-match press conference that his side's performance on the night showed the difference between his team and other top teams over the years.

Chelsea players celebrate after scoring against Tottenham
Chelsea players celebrate after scoring against Tottenham AFP

"After this game and this game confirmed what I thought about the difference between the teams. But we need to have patience. We need to have patience because there is a lot, a lot of jobs to do in many aspects," Conte said.

The former Inter Milan manager noted that it would take time to rebuild Tottenham Hotspur due to how much the London side had dropped in quality.

Tottenham failed to muster any shot on goal till the 50th minute
Tottenham failed to muster any shot on goal till the 50th minute AFP

Conte explained: “I think honestly that in this moment and the last years the level of Tottenham has dropped, it has dropped a lot. Now you have to rebuild.

"To rebuild you need to have patience and to have patience you need to have time. We have to know the situation.

"We’re working a lot to try to fight also in the league and stay [up there], but at the moment we’re in the middle. Our situation is this. We’re in the middle, not up and not down, we're in the middle.”

Tottenham Hotspur have been impressive in the league since Conte arrived, having not lost a game. Though they have crashed out of the Europa League and are now one foot out of the EFL Cup with the semifinal second-leg scheduled for Wednesday, January 12.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

Recommended articles

Can you name the UEFA Cup and Europa League winners?

Can you name the UEFA Cup and Europa League winners?

AFCON 2021: Samuel Chukwueze's mother prays for his legs before departing for Cameroon

AFCON 2021: Samuel Chukwueze's mother prays for his legs before departing for Cameroon

Conte blames Tottenham's EFL Cup loss on Mourinho and Espirito Santo

Conte blames Tottenham's EFL Cup loss on Mourinho and Espirito Santo

AFCON 2021: Senegal – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

AFCON 2021: Senegal – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

AFCON 2021: Malawi – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

AFCON 2021: Malawi – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

AFCON 2021: Ethiopia – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

AFCON 2021: Ethiopia – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Trending

‘You were there for me’ – Van Persie pays tribute to late Ghana defender Christian Gyan

‘You were there for me’ – Van Persie pays tribute to late Ghana defender Christian Gyan

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

5 Nigerians who have played under new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro

Jose Peseiro (IMAGO / Pedro Benavente)

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON

Afena-Gyan out, injured Kudus in as Milo names Ghana’s final squad for 2021 AFCON