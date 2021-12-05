RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Cassano exposes Ronaldo's text messages 'demanding for respect'

Damola Ogungbe

Antonio Cassano has made no secrets of his animosity towards Cristiano Ronaldo, recently claiming the Portuguese is not amongst the best five players in history

Antonio Cassano has revealed details of text messages that Cristiano Ronaldo supposedly sent to him
Antonio Cassano has revealed details of text messages that Cristiano Ronaldo supposedly sent to him

Former Inter Milan striker Antonio Cassano has given an account of the exchange between him and Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Cassano revealed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner sent him private messages about previous comments that the Italian had made concerning Ronaldo.

Cassano makes no secret of his indifference towards the Manchester United forward, once stating that there is only one Ronaldo - the Brazilian Ronaldo. The 39-year-old former footballer unsurprisingly claimed that Lionel Messi is better than the Portuguese star as well as Ronaldo not being amongst the five greatest players in the history of the sports.

Antonio Cassano hasn't played in a professional game since May 2016
Antonio Cassano hasn't played in a professional game since May 2016 AFP

During an interview on Bobo TV, the former Roma player continued his attack on the Portugal captain, revealing the contents of supposed texts from Ronaldo.

"The other day I saw a text from a Spanish number. Four long texts. Let's see if he [Ronaldo] confirms it because I also forwarded them to Gigi [Buffon], who told me he had given my number to Cristiano," Cassano said.

"He told me I had to respect him, respect the goals he had scored, what he had won and what he represents. I fear nobody and I replied to him writing that I had said the truth; there is only one Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi is better than him. He [Ronaldo] continued saying that he has money, he scored many more goals in his career, while I had only scored 150."

The ex-Italy international once again drew parallels between Ronaldo and Messi, enjoining the former to be 'more relaxed' like the Argentine star. Cassano also urged Ronaldo to pay no mind to what other people say about him.

The former Italy striker said: "Cristiano has everything in life. He should take it easy and be relaxed rather than see what people say about him. He should be like Messi and be more relaxed. This is the truth, I called Buffon and told him too, I told Giorgio Chiellini as well."

Ronaldo has scored 801 career goals in a trophy-laden career so far
Ronaldo has scored 801 career goals in a trophy-laden career so far Pulse Nigeria

While rounding off his comments, Cassano again confirmed that he does not like the five-time Ballon d'Or winner but stated that he has never disrespected Ronaldo either as a man or as a football player.

"I've never disrespected him, as a man or footballer. I don't like him and there are 50 players I like more than him, so what?" he concluded.

Antonio Cassano took in a brief spell at Real Madrid between 2006 and 2008, scoring two goals in 19 appearances for Los Blancos. This was shortly before Ronaldo joined the Spanish giants and went on to be the all-time leading goal scorer for Madrid.

Damola Ogungbe

