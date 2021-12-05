Cassano exposes Ronaldo's text messages 'demanding for respect'

Cassano makes no secret of his indifference towards the Manchester United forward, once stating that there is only one Ronaldo - the Brazilian Ronaldo. The 39-year-old former footballer unsurprisingly claimed that Lionel Messi is better than the Portuguese star as well as Ronaldo not being amongst the five greatest players in the history of the sports.

AFP

During an interview on Bobo TV, the former Roma player continued his attack on the Portugal captain, revealing the contents of supposed texts from Ronaldo.

"The other day I saw a text from a Spanish number. Four long texts. Let's see if he [Ronaldo] confirms it because I also forwarded them to Gigi [Buffon], who told me he had given my number to Cristiano," Cassano said.

"He told me I had to respect him, respect the goals he had scored, what he had won and what he represents. I fear nobody and I replied to him writing that I had said the truth; there is only one Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi is better than him. He [Ronaldo] continued saying that he has money, he scored many more goals in his career, while I had only scored 150."

The ex-Italy international once again drew parallels between Ronaldo and Messi, enjoining the former to be 'more relaxed' like the Argentine star. Cassano also urged Ronaldo to pay no mind to what other people say about him.

The former Italy striker said: "Cristiano has everything in life. He should take it easy and be relaxed rather than see what people say about him. He should be like Messi and be more relaxed. This is the truth, I called Buffon and told him too, I told Giorgio Chiellini as well."

Pulse Nigeria

While rounding off his comments, Cassano again confirmed that he does not like the five-time Ballon d'Or winner but stated that he has never disrespected Ronaldo either as a man or as a football player.

"I've never disrespected him, as a man or footballer. I don't like him and there are 50 players I like more than him, so what?" he concluded.