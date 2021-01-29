Nigerian striker Anthony Nwakaeme has added another trophy to his name with Trabzonspor's latest Turkish Super Cup win.

Nwakaeme played the full 90 minutes as Trabzonspor beat Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 in the game on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

The game was between the 2019-2020 Turkish Super Lig champions (Instabul Basaksehir) and Cup winners (Trabzonspor).

Anthony Nwakaeme now has two trophies in Turkey (Twitter/Trabzonspor) Twitter

The Turkish Super Cup is the Nigerian's second trophy in Turkey following last season's cup win.

The 31-year-old striker shared a photo of himself and the trophy on his social media.

Aside from the trophies won in Turkey, the Nigerian striker also won a ton in Israel with Hapoel Be'er Sheva.