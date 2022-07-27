TRANSFERS

English club suspends transfer talks with Anthony Nwakaeme

Izuchukwu Akawor
Anthony Nwakaeme is a free agent and searching for a new place to call home after leaving Trabzonspor in the summer.

Anthony Nwakaeme (Twitter/Trabzonspor)
Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme is having a hard time finding a new club after transfer talks broke down with English club, Hull City.

The English Championship club has suspended negotiations with Nwakaeme due to his financial demands according to reports from Turkish media.

Anthony Nwakeme left Trabzonspor as a fan favourite. (Goal)
“Hull City have suspended the transfer of [Anthony] Nwakaeme due to player's out-of-contract and financial demands,” according to Turkish journalist, Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

“Nwakaeme and his representatives left England, with Hull City suspended his transfer and halting negotiations.”

The 33-year-old Nigerian has been a free agent since he left Turkish champions Trabzonspor at the end of last season.

Nwakaeme was involved in 23 goals in 30 matches in the Super Lig last season.
Nwakaeme played a vital role as Trabzonspor lifted the Turkish Super Lig for the first time in over three decades. He netted 13 goals and assisted 10 others to inspire the club to a first league title in 38 years.

However, despite his impressive performances for the club, he left the club in a controversial circumstance following the expiration of his contract.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Turkish champions Trabzonspor have rejected the return of Nwakaeme to the club.

Anthony Nwakaeme is currently a free agent after leaving Trabzonspor in the summer.
Nwakaeme and Trabzonspor parted company after a successful 2021/2022 campaign after both parties failed to reach an agreement on contract renewal.

The versatile forward reportedly rejected Trabzonspor’s one-year contract worth 2.5 million with an option for another year.

Anthony Nwakaeme has just one cap for the Super Eagles.
But after leaving the club for free, Nwakaeme struggled to find a club that will meet his demands and decided to reach out to his former club to take him back but was rejected by the club president.

“ Nwakaeme sent a message to Trabzonspor Club President Ahmet Ağaoğlu saying 'Take me back since', and Ağaoğlu replied that they took Trezeguet instead,” as per Takagazette.

