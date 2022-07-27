English club suspends transfer talks with Anthony Nwakaeme

The English Championship club has suspended negotiations with Nwakaeme due to his financial demands according to reports from Turkish media.

“Hull City have suspended the transfer of [Anthony] Nwakaeme due to player's out-of-contract and financial demands,” according to Turkish journalist, Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

“Nwakaeme and his representatives left England, with Hull City suspended his transfer and halting negotiations.”

The 33-year-old Nigerian has been a free agent since he left Turkish champions Trabzonspor at the end of last season.

Nwakaeme played a vital role as Trabzonspor lifted the Turkish Super Lig for the first time in over three decades. He netted 13 goals and assisted 10 others to inspire the club to a first league title in 38 years.

However, despite his impressive performances for the club, he left the club in a controversial circumstance following the expiration of his contract.

Trabzonspor reject Nwakaeme’s return

Meanwhile, in a related development, Turkish champions Trabzonspor have rejected the return of Nwakaeme to the club.

Nwakaeme and Trabzonspor parted company after a successful 2021/2022 campaign after both parties failed to reach an agreement on contract renewal.

The versatile forward reportedly rejected Trabzonspor’s one-year contract worth 2.5 million with an option for another year.

But after leaving the club for free, Nwakaeme struggled to find a club that will meet his demands and decided to reach out to his former club to take him back but was rejected by the club president.