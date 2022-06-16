TRANSFER

Anthony Nwakaeme set to leave Turkey, sends heartfelt message to Trabzonspor fans

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Anthony Nwakaeme is expected to leave Turkish champions Trabzonspor as a free agent this summer.

empty
empty

Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme has sent an emotional message to his supporters as he prepares to leave Turkish champions Trabzonspor.

Recommended articles

Nwakaeme is expected to leave the club this summer as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at the club.

Nwakaeme celebrates for the 11th time this season in the Super Lig.
Nwakaeme celebrates for the 11th time this season in the Super Lig. Pulse Nigeria

The 32-year-old played a key role as Trabzonspor ended a 38-year wait to win the Turkish Super Lig.

However, a few weeks after celebrating that historic win with fans, Nwakaeme has been forced to write an emotional message to fans to explain why he can't continue at the club.

"Dear Trabzonspor fans, they are just turning you all against me so it will look like I was the one that left and they are also trying to spoil my market value," Nwakaeme posted on his Instagram story.

Nwakaeme has contributed 18 goals in 21 appearances this season for Trabzonspor in the Super Lig.
Nwakaeme has contributed 18 goals in 21 appearances this season for Trabzonspor in the Super Lig. Pulse Nigeria

"Just know that I love and appreciate four years of happiness that ended with the championship, 1 Cup, 1 Super Cup. We wrote history together. Thank you for everything, I will never forget."

The Nigerian wide forward scored 15 goals and assisted 11 more in 36 appearances for Trabzonspor last season.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • empty

    Anthony Nwakaeme set to leave Turkey, sends heartfelt message to Trabzonspor fans

  • Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/NurPhoto)

    Fight for Osimhen intensifies, Arsenal to send record N44billion offer to Napoli

  • Sheyi Ojo in a Premier League match for Liverpool against Bournemouth

    Nigeria-eligible star grateful for the opportunity to play for Liverpool

Recommended articles

Anthony Nwakaeme set to leave Turkey, sends heartfelt message to Trabzonspor fans

Anthony Nwakaeme set to leave Turkey, sends heartfelt message to Trabzonspor fans

Fight for Osimhen intensifies, Arsenal to send record N44billion offer to Napoli

Fight for Osimhen intensifies, Arsenal to send record N44billion offer to Napoli

Nigeria-eligible star grateful for the opportunity to play for Liverpool

Nigeria-eligible star grateful for the opportunity to play for Liverpool

Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates 4-year wedding anniversary

Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates 4-year wedding anniversary

Burberry signs Tottenham’s Son Heung-min as brand ambassador [Photos]

Burberry signs Tottenham’s Son Heung-min as brand ambassador [Photos]

Everton set to add another Super Eagles star represented by Ronaldo and Mourinho's agent to their team

Everton set to add another Super Eagles star represented by Ronaldo and Mourinho's agent to their team

Trending

SCOOP

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Arsenal star Partey changes his name back to Thomas days after taking up Yakubu

Thomas Partey has debunked rumours that he changed his name to Yakubu
SCOOP

Watch former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi play with kids at Ebute Metta [Photos/Videos]

Mikel Obi plays with kids at Ebute Metta
AFCON 2023Q

'I will select any players I want' - Peseiro fires back over Nigeria-S/Leone Starting XI

Jose Peseiro started his time as the Super Eagles boss with defeats to Ecuador and Mexico