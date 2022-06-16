Anthony Nwakaeme set to leave Turkey, sends heartfelt message to Trabzonspor fans

Nwakaeme is expected to leave the club this summer as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at the club.

Pulse Nigeria

The 32-year-old played a key role as Trabzonspor ended a 38-year wait to win the Turkish Super Lig.

However, a few weeks after celebrating that historic win with fans, Nwakaeme has been forced to write an emotional message to fans to explain why he can't continue at the club.

"Dear Trabzonspor fans, they are just turning you all against me so it will look like I was the one that left and they are also trying to spoil my market value," Nwakaeme posted on his Instagram story.

Pulse Nigeria

"Just know that I love and appreciate four years of happiness that ended with the championship, 1 Cup, 1 Super Cup. We wrote history together. Thank you for everything, I will never forget."