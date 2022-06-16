Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme has sent an emotional message to his supporters as he prepares to leave Turkish champions Trabzonspor.
Anthony Nwakaeme set to leave Turkey, sends heartfelt message to Trabzonspor fans
Anthony Nwakaeme is expected to leave Turkish champions Trabzonspor as a free agent this summer.
The 32-year-old played a key role as Trabzonspor ended a 38-year wait to win the Turkish Super Lig.
However, a few weeks after celebrating that historic win with fans, Nwakaeme has been forced to write an emotional message to fans to explain why he can't continue at the club.
"Dear Trabzonspor fans, they are just turning you all against me so it will look like I was the one that left and they are also trying to spoil my market value," Nwakaeme posted on his Instagram story.
"Just know that I love and appreciate four years of happiness that ended with the championship, 1 Cup, 1 Super Cup. We wrote history together. Thank you for everything, I will never forget."
The Nigerian wide forward scored 15 goals and assisted 11 more in 36 appearances for Trabzonspor last season.
