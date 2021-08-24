RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme scores in consecutive games for Trabzonspor in Turkey

Authors:

Steve Dede

Two goals in two for Nwakaeme, he still has it.

Anthony Nwakaeme is in fine form in Turkey (Instagram/Trabzonspor )
Anthony Nwakaeme is in fine form in Turkey (Instagram/Trabzonspor )

Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme has started the Turkish Super Lig season in fine form, scoring in his side’s 2-1 win over Sivasspor on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Recommended articles

Nwakaeme had a hand in his side’s goals of the game. The first game in the 15th minute from the penalty spot after Nwakaeme’s shot was handled in the box by another Nigerian Azubike Okechukwu.

Nwakaeme secured three points for his side with his goal, which came in the 47th minute.

The forward steadied himself to fire a left-footed effort into the net for his second goal of the season.

The veteran forward now has two goals in his side’s first two games of the league season.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Arteta eyes League Cup tonic for troubled Arsenal

Valverde renews contract with Real Madrid till 2027

Eriksen saviours honoured by UEFA

Scots boss Clarke hungry for more finals after extending contract

Nigerian Players Abroad: Victor Osimhen's red card and Taiwo Awoniyi's goal lead talking points

How Noni Madueke holds PSV Eindhoven’s Champions League fate

Scottish star Robertson commits to Liverpool

Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme scores in consecutive games for Trabzonspor in Turkey

Napoli coach sends warning to Victor Osimhen after red card situation