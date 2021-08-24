Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme has started the Turkish Super Lig season in fine form, scoring in his side’s 2-1 win over Sivasspor on Monday, August 23, 2021.
Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme scores in consecutive games for Trabzonspor in Turkey
Two goals in two for Nwakaeme, he still has it.
Nwakaeme had a hand in his side’s goals of the game. The first game in the 15th minute from the penalty spot after Nwakaeme’s shot was handled in the box by another Nigerian Azubike Okechukwu.
Nwakaeme secured three points for his side with his goal, which came in the 47th minute.
The forward steadied himself to fire a left-footed effort into the net for his second goal of the season.
The veteran forward now has two goals in his side’s first two games of the league season.
